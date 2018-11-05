Election Day is here, and we’ve got the details you need. Now go vote.

In North Carolina, Tuesday’s elections will decide who goes to Congress, controls state government and presides over courtrooms across the state.

Polls will open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m., in accordance with state law. If the polls close while you’re in line, you will still get a chance to vote. So stay in line!

On Election Day, unlike during early voting, you must vote at your designated precinct’s polling place and cannot vote at the elections board or one of the early voting sites.





Your Election Day polling site is listed on your voter registration card. You can also look up your polling place at vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup.

Those who want to vote Nov. 6 must turn 18 years old by that date and must have registered to vote by Oct. 12 at their county’s local Board of Elections office. (To see if you’re registered, go to vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup.)

Find out what your ballot will look like: www.nc.gov/voter-lookup-sample-ballot

Voting in college

College students can vote in the jurisdiction that they consider to be their residence. If that’s at their parents’ house, they must vote there.

If a college student considers his school address to be his residence, the college student must make sure that his registration reflects that address. Then, he or she can vote in the county where the school is located.

What do I need to bring?

If you’re registered to vote, you don’t need to bring anything with you. There’s no photo ID requirement in North Carolina.

College students can present their college ID card along with one of the aforementioned documents proving that they live there.

More questions?

Information about the voting process is available online at the state elections board’s website: ncsbe.gov. The state board is located at 430 N. Salisbury Street in Raleigh.

To contact the state elections board, call 919-814-0700 or email elections.sboe@ncsbe.gov.