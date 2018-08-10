Here are the constitutional amendments we’ll be voting on in North Carolina

North Carolina’s legislature put six constitutional amendments on the Nov. 6 statewide ballot.
The language voters will see on the ballot is written by the Republican-controlled legislature.
Lawmakers prohibited the Constitutional Amendments Publication Commission — two Democrats and a Republican — from writing titles that would appear above the ballot questions. All questions will be introduced with the words “constitutional amendment.”
The commission is working on descriptions of the amendments that will be printed in state judicial voters guides.
Four of the amendments are subject to court challenges. If those challenges fail, here’s what North Carolinians will be voting on.
▪ Require voters to present photo ID.
What you’ll see on the ballot:
[ ] FOR [ ] AGAINST
Constitutional amendment to require voters to provide photo identification before voting in person.
▪ Set a 7 percent ceiling on the state income tax, lowering the cap from 10 percent. The personal income tax rate is now 5.499 percent.
What you’ll see on the ballot:
[ ] FOR [ ] AGAINST
Constitutional amendment to reduce the income tax rate in North Carolina to a maximum allowable rate of seven percent (7%).
▪ Give legislators a major role in choosing who should fill judicial vacancies, limiting the governor’s power.
What you’ll see on the ballot:
[ ] FOR [ ] AGAINST
Constitutional amendment to implement a nonpartisan merit-based system that relies on professional qualifications instead of political influence when nominating Justices and judges to be selected to fill vacancies that occur between judicial elections.
▪ Protect hunting and fishing, and make hunting and fishing “a preferred means of managing and controlling wildlife.”
What you’ll see on the ballot:
[ ] FOR [ ] AGAINST
Constitutional amendment protecting the right of the people to hunt, fish, and harvest wildlife.
▪ Have the legislature choose eight members to make up the Bipartisan State Board of Ethics and Elections Enforcement, with nominees coming from each party. Take away the governor’s power to appoint members to nearly 400 boards, and give that power to the legislature.
What you’ll see on the ballot:
[ ] FOR [ ] AGAINST
Constitutional amendment to establish a bipartisan Board of Ethics and Elections to administer ethics and election laws, to clarify the appointment authority of the Legislative and the Judicial Branches, and to prohibit legislators from serving on boards and commissions exercising executive or judicial authority.
▪ Add rights in the legal system for victims of felony crimes.
What you’ll see on the ballot:
[ ] FOR [ ] AGAINST
Constitutional amendment to strengthen protections for victims of crime; to establish certain absolute basic rights for victims; and to ensure the enforcement of these rights.
