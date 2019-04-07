American Airlines has extended its cancellation of 90 flights a day. Again.

American Airlines has again extended flight cancellations, now through June 5. AFP/Getty Images

American Airlines has again extended flight cancellations, now through June 5.

American said Sunday about 90 flights a day will be canceled based on its current schedule.

American last month extended cancellations through April 24.

“By proactively canceling these flights, we are able to provide better service to our customers with availability and rebooking options,” reads a statement from American.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

American Airlines has its second-largest hub at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport. Flights out of Charlotte are not affected, said American Airlines spokeswoman Crystal Byrd.

Raleigh-Durham International Airport may see cancellations, Byrd said.

American started canceling flights using the 737 Max planes on March 13 when the Federal Aviation Administration grounded them, Byrd said last month.

Deadly crashes involving the plane model in Ethiopia this month and off the coast of Indonesia last fall have prompted Boeing 737 Max aircraft groundings across the world, the Associated Press previously reported.

American is still waiting on word from the FAA, Department of Transportation and National Transportation Safety Board on when the 737 Max aircraft in its fleet can resume flying.

As reported last month, not all flights previously scheduled to use a Max aircraft will be canceled and some flights on other aircraft types may be canceled as American works to cover routes.

Customers may request a full refund if they do not want to rebook a canceled flight.

American’s reservations team will contact affected customers by email or phone, the company wrote in its release.