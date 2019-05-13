NC elections boss Kim Strach is fired and a new director is named

NC State Board of Elections begins hearing into 9th District ‘absentee ballot scheme’ N.C. State Board of Elections executive director Kim Strach outlines some of the evidence that will be presented in what she called 'Unlawful ... absentee ballot scheme’ operated in 9th District' during a hearing in Raleigh, NC Feb. 18, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK N.C. State Board of Elections executive director Kim Strach outlines some of the evidence that will be presented in what she called 'Unlawful ... absentee ballot scheme’ operated in 9th District' during a hearing in Raleigh, NC Feb. 18, 2019.

Kim Strach, who has led the North Carolina Board of Elections since 2013, was dismissed by the board Monday. She will be replaced by Karen Brinson Bell.

The vote was split along party lines, with the five-member elections board voting 3-2 in favor of Brinson Bell. The board’s Democrats voted for her, while the board’s Republicans voted against her.

“Our top priorities will be promoting voter confidence in elections and assisting the 100 county boards, the boots on the ground in every election,” Brinson Bell said in a written statement after the vote Monday. “I plan to roll up my sleeves and work with State Board staff to prepare for the important elections ahead.”

She will start June 3. Strach will continue leading the agency until May 31.

Robert Cordle, the chairman of the N.C. Board of Elections, supported Brinson Bell’s hiring at a meeting Monday. He said the board needs to focus on training local election officials leading up to the 2020 elections, since there are numerous major races on the ballot and it will likely be the first major election with voter ID requirements.

“In 2020 we will have a big election, one that some people have called the most important in a generation,” Cordle said.

He pointed to Brinson Bell’s background as proof that she’s the best person for the job. She was previously a regional trainer for the state elections board, he said, overseeing a dozen western counties. She later became the elections director in Transylvania County, he said, giving her insight into what local officials need that Cordle said will serve her well as she becomes the statewide director. She currently works for a private election advocacy group, the Ranked Choice Voting Resource Center, headed by longtime state elections director Gary Bartlett.

The News & Observer reported Friday that Strach’s dismissal was imminent. The board recently gained a Democratic majority for the first time in several years. Strach has numerous Republican ties, while Brinson Bell has numerous Democratic ties.

David Black, a Republican member of the elections board, opposed Brinson Bell’s appointment on Monday. He said Cordle is right that the 2020 elections are a big deal that will require a lot of preparation, which is why he didn’t think the time was right to force out Strach.

“To take her out, and put a new director in, will take us several steps back,” Black said.

Ken Raymond, the board’s other Republican member, said he was unsure why the board’s Democratic majority thought it was necessary to replace Strach at this time.

“The reasons that you cited don’t sound very compelling to me,” he told Cordle. Raymond also criticized the optics of the move, saying he’s concerned that people will think “the decisions are purely political. And that’s very bad.”

But Cordle criticized Raymond for publicly questioning the motivations behind Brinson Bell’s hire. Cordle said Raymond was given multiple opportunities to talk with her in person or over the phone, to clear up questions he might have, but he never did.

Cordle said the change wasn’t political and Stella Anderson, another of the Democratic board members, said it will be important to get behind Brinson Bell instead of politicizing her appointment to the job.

“I think we’ll all support the efforts of all the state board staff,” she said.

Control of the elections board has historically changed with the politics of the day. Bartlett, a Democrat, was replaced by Strach in 2013 after Republican Gov. Pat McCrory defeated Democratic Gov. Bev Perdue, whom Strach had once investigated. Strach’s husband is an attorney who frequently represents the state’s Republican-led legislature in court cases.

It’s possible that Monday’s change might have happened earlier in Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s tenure, if the state’s Republican-led legislature hadn’t re-written the laws for the elections board after Cooper defeated McCrory, to keep Cooper and the Democrats from gaining a majority on the board. But those changes were ruled unconstitutional late last year, and earlier this year the board went back to its historic status of being led by a majority of members from the governor’s party.

And although the position is tied to politics, Strach rose to the top job in 2013 as a staffer, not an outside politician. She had worked as an elections and campaign finance investigator for the state for more than a decade.

Cordle said that although he supports removing Strach, he thinks she has done an excellent job for the state. He pointed to the numerous lawsuits and legal changes that have recently reshaped the board’s duties and members several times, as well as the national headlines the board made with its investigation into fraud in the 9th District congressional race.

“During all of this turmoil Kim kept the elections ship afloat during those trying times,” Cordle said. “The culmination of her work was the 9th District hearings this year.”

As an elections staffer Strach looked into politicians of both parties, although her highest-profile investigations involved Democrats who later plead guilty to crimes, including former Gov. Mike Easley. But after taking over the board she oversaw high-profile investigations into Republicans, too — like the 9th District race where the board refused to certify the initial victory of Republican congressional candidate Mark Harris.

The board’s investigation into fraud benefiting his campaign ended with Harris bowing out of the race. The do-over election in that race is underway now, and Cordle said Strach wasn’t available for comment Monday because she was in Bladen County, helping local officials prepare for the new primary, which is on Tuesday.

Also on Monday, the elections board’s top lawyer, Josh Lawson, submitted a letter of resignation effective May 31, the same day Strach will leave. Lawson said he was not pressured to resign by anyone, and he urged the board to remain dedicated and non-partisan in its work.

“THis agency serves voters best when it chooses accountability over complacency, people over partisanship, and the future over our past,” he wrote, especially “as you confront real and growing threats to elections security, public trust, and the democratic process.”