Sheriff’s K-9 that ran away during Fourth of July fireworks is found safe, NC police say

Igor, the North Carolina sheriff’s K-9 that went missing after he was spooked by fireworks on the Fourth of July, has been found safe.

The dog was found at about 6:45 a.m. Monday by someone going to work on Executive Drive Park in Concord, the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook. The road is about one mile away from where he ran off.

Igor was outside with his handler in Kannapolis on July 4, when he got agitated by nearby fireworks and ran away, according to the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said Igor appeared to be in good shape, and he was checked out by a vet.

“We would like to express our sincere gratitude to the public for their vigilance and outpouring of support throughout this ordeal,” the sheriff’s office said.

Kannapolis is about 30 miles north of Charlotte.