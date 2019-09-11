North Carolina
Hunter stumbles upon mystery skeleton in woods. The remains were human, NC cops say
A hunter thought he came across “part of a human skeleton” — and he was right, North Carolina cops say.
After the grim discovery on Monday, deputies started combing through an area near an RV business in Rural Hall, officials say.
But the identity of the person found in the woods is still unknown, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release obtained Wednesday.
To help solve the mystery, the human remains are going to a medical examiner, according to the release.
Forsyth County officials are also teaming up with the Winston-Salem Police Department to review disappearances, cops say.
Still, the sheriff’s office says it’s seeking help from the public and asks people with information to call its department at 336-727-2112 or CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800.
Deputies in their news release didn’t say how the remains ended up in the woods.
