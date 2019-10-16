SBA approves NC disaster declaration for Hurricane Dorian aid to Ocracoke, 14 counties

SHARE COPY LINK

The Small Business Administration on Wednesday granted Gov. Roy Cooper’s request for a disaster declaration for September’s Hurricane Dorian, the first step toward the state setting up an individual assistance program for areas most impacted by the storm.

After the Federal Emergency Management Agency denied Cooper’s request for a disaster declaration for individual assistance in four hard-hit counties, Cooper announced he was requesting the SBA declaration and supplementing it with a state-funded individual assistance program.

A release from Cooper’s office Wednesday indicated the governor plans to sign a state disaster declaration later this week that would create a state individual assistance program similar to FEMA’s, offering grants to people who fail to qualify for an SBA loan. The state program will be funded by the State Emergency Response and Disaster Relief Fund.

In a prepared statement, Cooper said, “The Small Business Administration’s approval of North Carolina’s disaster request is an important step to getting more resources to the people impacted by Hurricane Dorian.”

Dorian made landfall Sept. 6 on the Outer Banks as a Category 1 storm. A record-setting storm surge spilled across Ocracoke Island, inundating hundreds of structures.

The SBA’s disaster declaration is effective for Carteret, Dare, Hyde and New Hanover counties, as well as the contiguous Beaufort, Brunswick, Craven, Currituck, Jones, Onslow, Pamlico, Pender, Tyrrell and Washington counties.

Per the disaster declaration notice, interest rates are 3.5% for homeowners with credit elsewhere and 1.75% for those without credit elsewhere. Businesses with credit elsewhere are eligible for loans with an 8% interest rate, dropping to 4% for those without credit elsewhere.

