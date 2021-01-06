‘It’s a national disgrace.’ NC members of Congress respond to Capitol chaos

The U.S. House and Senate were evacuated Wednesday as supporters of President Donald Trump broke into the Capitol, interrupting the planned certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s election victory.

Both chambers were debating the certification of Arizona’s election results when the Capitol building was breached. In the House, around a dozen members — none from North Carolina — had spoken in support of or opposition to an objection to Arizona’s results.

Trump has demanded that Congress intervene to overturn the election results, and more than 100 Republican lawmakers planned to support challenges to the election results in at least one state. That includes North Carolina Reps. Madison Cawthorn, Ted Budd, David Rouzer, Richard Hudson, Greg Murphy, Dan Bishop and Virginia Foxx.

Several of those and other North Carolina lawmakers responded to the Capitol breach on social media.

I proudly back the blue and support law and order, which is why I condemned the violence that took place in cities across the nation this summer. It's a national disgrace to have a mob attacking Capitol Police and engaging in anarchy. This is not what America stands for. — Senator Thom Tillis (@SenThomTillis) January 6, 2021

I’ve been evacuated from the House floor. We are safe thanks to the brave men & women of the Capitol Hill Police. I remain resolved to uphold my oath to the Constitution & debate our disagreements. Violence is not acceptable & protesters should disperse peacefully immediately. — Congressman Ted Budd (@RepTedBudd) January 6, 2021

We're safe, but sheltering in place. If you're in Washington, D.C. today please be safe. — Alma S. Adams (@RepAdams) January 6, 2021

My staff and I are safe. We are sheltering in place.



More information to come. — Congresswoman Kathy Manning (@RepKManning) January 6, 2021

Violence like what we’re witnessing in the United States Capitol is unacceptable.



People have the right to peacefully protest, and there is absolutely no reason to resort to destruction.



God bless the brave men and women of the United States Capitol Police for protecting us. — Virginia Foxx (@virginiafoxx) January 6, 2021

Violence is always unacceptable and must stop NOW.



We solve our problems through debate and peaceful protests, not violence.



Thank God for the brave men and women of Capitol Police. — Congressman Dan Bishop (@jdanbishop) January 6, 2021

Violence will not change the outcome and is completely counter to this process. Capitol Police are honest, decent men and women whose only goal is to serve and protect the public. — Richard Hudson (@RepRichHudson) January 6, 2021

The violence that we are witnessing at the United States Capitol is completely unacceptable. I am thankful to the brave men and women of the @CapitolPolice who are doing their duty and working diligently to keep everyone in the Capitol safe. God bless our law enforcement. — Patrick McHenry (@PatrickMcHenry) January 6, 2021