Buc-ee’s drops plan for mega gas station in Orange County. ‘Just not the right fit.’

Texas-based Buc-ee’s has dropped plans for a mega gas station and commercial development in rural Orange County.

Stand Beard, director of real estate for Buc-ee’s, notified the county of the company’s decision in a letter to Michael Harvey. planning and zoning supervisor in the Orange County Planning Department.

“Please accept this letter as notice of our decision to withdraw from consideration the above referenced rezoning application,” Beard wrote in the Friday letter.

“The Orange County Board of Commissioners meeting on January 19th and your followup letter dated January 26th have lead (sic) us to conclude that Orange County is just not the right fit for Buc-ee’s,” he wrote.

The company was planning a 425,000-square-foot development at Interstates 85/40 near the Alamance County line that would have been anchored by a 64,000-square-foot Buc-ee’s Travel Center with 60 dual-sided gas pumps.

It would have been the first North Carolina gas station for the company, which has a fan following and has won awards for the cleanest bathrooms in America.

But after some community opposition, as well as support, the Orange County commissioners voted 5-2 last month to give Buc-ee’s Ltd. officials a list of conditions before a possible county board vote Feb. 16.

The commissioners asked the company to consider a smaller travel center with fewer gas pumps. The commissioners also sought a guarantee the station would open with 10 electric vehicle charging stations, and asked for more details about water usage, solar potential and what else could be built.

