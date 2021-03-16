NC state trooper who vowed to beat COVID has died in intensive care, officials say

A North Carolina state trooper who inspired first responders with his determination to beat COVID-19 has died after a month in the hospital, according to the N.C. State Highway Patrol.

The death of Trooper James “Brent” Montgomery was announced late Monday in a Facebook post. He had been in intensive care since the second week of February after being diagnosed with COVID-related pneumonia, the department said.

“Brent was a true warrior who fought a courageous battle against COVID-19,” the department wrote. “The overwhelming support of ... strangers from all over the country is a true reflection of Brett’s dedication to serving and protecting those in need.”

Montgomery, who was based in Vance County, tested positive for the coronavirus on Feb. 3, according to a GoFundMe campaign, and he was hospitalized six days later. His condition worsened when doctors found holes in his lungs, the page reported.

Attention to his case grew after his wife, Heather Johnson Montgomery, began posting updates on social media that got thousands of reactions. This included sharing a Feb. 16 text he sent from the hospital: “Please don’t give up. I’ve got to make it. I have too much to do for Jesus and my Lord. ... I’m coming home ASAP.”

The exact number of first responders across the nation who have contracted the virus is difficult for experts to report with certainty. Hundreds were part of a list being compiled last year by LEXYPOL.com, but the agency announced in April it was discontinuing the count “due to the sheer volume of first responder diagnoses.”

Meanwhile, virus-related deaths among first responders have topped 228, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page.

“Too many of our first responders have had to deal with the pandemic first-hand,” the N.C. Fraternal Order of Police posted on Facebook, after learning of Montgomery’s death.

Heather Johnson Montgomery is a nurse practitioner and reports she was not allowed to visit her husband in intensive care. She began documenting his case on Facebook on Feb. 10, admitting it was out of character for the family of five.

“I don’t normally post my business on Facebook but my husband is in need of all the prayers he can get. He was admitted to (a hospital) last night with Covid pneumonia,” she posted. “I have so many emotions because as a wife and as a medical provider I cannot be with him to help him make decisions.”

The dozens of updates eventually got the attention of the community and the media, resulting in vigils, fundraisers and ”Pray for Brent” signs in yards and outside of businesses in the Vance County region. UNC-Chapel Hill football coach Mack Brown also recorded a message of support that was shared on Facebook.

Heather Johnson Montgomery confirmed her husband’s death late Monday on Facebook.

“I know we were expecting a miracle to happen ... but it did! Lives were changed, relationships restored, people were saved and we will all spend eternity with Brent one day,” she wrote.

She added that her husband was now “riding the biggest (patrol car) center console with Jesus!”

Memorial arrangements had not been announced Tuesday morning.