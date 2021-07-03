North Carolina

Instead of making you rich, new NC scratch-off game hooks you up with a sporty ride

The top prize in the NC lottery’s newest scratch-off game won’t make you rich, but friends and family are sure to beg you for a ride in it if you win.

Four Corvette Stingrays and $100,000 top prizes in the $5 Corvette & Cash game can be won instantly, NC lottery officials said in announcing the new game on Saturday. Tickets are now on sale.

Odds of winning are 1 in 4.25 million, according to the lottery website.

Winners can choose a 2021 model, or a current model available, and pick their favorite options. The car and options can have a total value up to $109,000. Winners also get a $100,000 cash prize, according to the lottery.

“All Corvette & Cash tickets can be entered into a second-chance drawing to win the same prize package,” according to Saturday’s announcement. “The date of the drawing has not been set.”

Related stories from Rock Hill Herald
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service