In historic move, Charlotte adopts new protections for LGBTQ community

Charlotte leaders on Monday night dramatically expanded protections for residents, including the LGBTQ+ community, through a revised city policy that’s been years in the making.

City Council members voted unanimously to adopt a revised nondiscrimination ordinance, commonly referred to as an NDO, during Monday’s meeting.

While Charlotte has had the authority to enact new protections for gender identity, sexual orientation and natural hairstyles since December, the City Council waited until Aug. 2, to review a proposed NDO for the first time.

Ahead of the vote, Council member Larken Egleston heralded the NDO as a “community victory.” And Council member Malcolm Graham said he supported people feeling free and expressing themselves as “proud humans, with dignity and respect.”

“It just amazes me that we’re here and that we have to discuss these kinds of things, but I can tell you if we don’t, the consequences can be deadly,” Graham said.

Charlotte’s nondiscrimination ordinance now includes protections for gender identity, gender expression, sexual orientation and natural hairstyles. It does not cover protections for political affiliation, despite a separate proposal and failed substitute motion Monday from Council member Tariq Bokhari.

The city’s new NDO is applicable to all employers, large and small — a point of uncertainty for city attorney Patrick Baker, who expressed concern about Charlotte’s ability to handle a flood of discrimination complaints from large Charlotte-based employers. Baker had recommended the Council pursue an NDO for businesses with 14 or fewer workers, in order to close a gap in federal and state law.

Customers and visitors cannot be discriminated against in places of public accommodation either, under Charlotte’s NDO.

This nondiscrimination ordinance does not apply to religious organizations, including those with paid employees where a condition of employment requires adherence to tenets of religion. There’s also an exemption for private clubs or membership-based groups.

This NDO does not address public bathroom regulations, Baker has emphasized.

Mayor Vi Lyles promised earlier this summer, and again last week, that the City Council would vote on the ordinance Monday, even as officials grappled with key details of the ordinance.

At the start of the meeting, Lyles said providing “equitable remedies” is “essential to our city fabric.”

“I really do believe this is such a right thing to do,” Lyles said moments before the vote.

But it remains unresolved how Charlotte will enforce the NDO, such as levying steep fines, as some Council members and residents have lobbied for. It’s also unclear how this NDO could impact Charlotte’s budget, including hiring more city staff to handle discrimination complaints.

Lyles referred the NDO’s enforcement mechanism to the Budget and Effectiveness Committee, which will develop recommendations for the full council to consider.

Fighting for freedom

Before the vote, dozens of residents spoke outside of the Government Center and during the meeting’s public forum, urging Council members to expand the NDO and not allow Charlotte to lag behind other major cities with LGBTQ+ protections already in place.

Some invoked the recent deaths of two Black transgender women, Jaida Peterson and Remy Ferrell, as a somber reason for passing the NDO.

Yet several people — listed by city officials as residing outside Charlotte — quoted scripture and argued that the nondiscrimination ordinance infringed on their religious rights, including for Christians and Evangelicals.

Wind ruffled Jenny Gunn’s violet-streaked hair, as she stood in front of the Government Center.

The nondiscrimination ordinance, at its foundation, revolves around one thing, she said.

“This is about freedom,” Gunn said.

Gunn, a transgender woman, said she has struggled with employment because of her gender expression. Expanding the NDO could mean feeling secure in her identity in Charlotte, she said.

Her story was not an outlier. Under the overcast sky on Monday afternoon, advocates and activists shared similar anecdotes, coming together “as a family” to urge the city council to expand its nondiscrimination ordinance.

An hour later inside the council’s meeting room, Lyles noted the energy in the room was more akin to a meeting during a new year, instead of a regular gathering.

While members and allies of the local LGBTQ+ community implored the council to expand the NDO during the meeting, some non-Charlotte residents were openly homophobic moments before the historic vote, decrying specific members of city leadership.

But Mayor Pro Tem Julie Eiselt cited scripture, too, in order to emphasize the need for the NDO.

“I live my spiritual life every day,” she said, calling this vote the most consequential of her time as mayor pro tem. Quoting the Bible, Eiselt ended, “Whatever you do to the least of these, you do also to me.”

Erin Barbee of the Carolinas LGBT+ Chamber of Commerce said Charlotte was the country’s largest city without LGBTQ+ protections, and recounted how the events of 2016 impacted the local economy.

“The nation took notice then,” she said. “And the nation will take notice now. It’s time.”

HB2 history

The fight to legally expand LGBTQ protections in Charlotte came to a standstill five years ago.

Charlotte City Council voted to expand its nondiscrimination ordinance to include LGBTQ+ protections in 2016. But those protections didn’t stay in place long.

North Carolina state legislators responded with the controversial House Bill 2, referred to as the “bathroom bill,” which was designed to prevent transgender people from using bathrooms that correspond with their gender identity.

After statewide and national outcry, HB2 was repealed and replaced with House Bill 142, which still prevented North Carolina cities from passing their own protective ordinances and nullified Charlotte’s vote. But the limitation on municipalities expired in December, and cities and towns across the state have since adopted their own nondiscrimination laws.

In Charlotte, advocates and community members had been working toward tonight’s vote for more than half a year.