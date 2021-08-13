Many NC congressional districts are overpopulated. Here’s a look before redistricting

More from the series North Carolina 2020 census data Expand All

U.S. House districts centered around Raleigh, Charlotte and Durham are significantly overpopulated and will have to be drawn tighter geographically by legislative mapmakers this year.

The U.S. Census Bureau released granular population data Thursday that will be used for redistricting for congressional seats as well as the North Carolina statehouse. North Carolina is gaining a 14th seat in the U.S. House.

A News & Observer analysis of Census data calculations provided by Carolina Demography shows that 11 of the state’s current 13 districts have more people than allowed in a new district. The current districts were drawn in 2019 and used for the 2020 elections, but they were based on 2010 Census data.

North Carolina’s population grew by 9.5% in the last decade, but that growth was concentrated in metro centers. More than half of the state’s 100 counties (51) lost population between 2010 and 2020.

Each of North Carolina’s 14 congressional districts must have a population of 746,711. The per district numbers comes from North Carolina’s total population (10,439,948) plus state residents living overseas (14,563) divided by 14 districts. The Census numbers are as of April 1, 2020.

District 2020 population New district pop. Over or under 1 687,356 746,711 -59,355 2 912,803 746,711 166,092 3 745,974 746,711 -737 4 877,520 746,711 130,809 5 747,822 746,711 1,111 6 807,271 746,711 60,560 7 823,747 746,711 77,036 8 820,973 746,711 74,262 9 786,523 746,711 39,812 10 775,553 746,711 28,842 11 782,215 746,711 35,504 12 899,779 746,711 153,068 13 771,842 746,711 25,131

The 2nd Congressional District is solely contained in Wake County. The 4th includes parts of Wake County as well as Chatham, Durham, Franklin, Granville, Orange and Vance counties. The 12th is solely contained in Mecklenburg County.

The three districts with the most population — and, thus, the most overage — are represented by Democrats: Deborah Ross (NC-02), David Price (NC-04) and Alma Adams (NC-12).

The 1st District is in the rural northeastern part of the state. It includes 15 counties and is represented by Democrat G.K. Butterfield. With the district’s shrinking population, the district will have to grow geographically — perhaps moving into the Triangle as it did under previous maps. Under districts used in 2016 and 2018, the 1st included nearly all of Durham County.

Why is redistricting so important?

North Carolina has eight Republican representatives and five Democratic representatives. With the U.S. House closely divided, gaining an additional seat or two could determine which party controls the House after the November 2022 elections.

The state’s congressional maps were challenged repeatedly throughout the 1990s and the 2010s, resulting in changes at points in the decade.

North Carolina’s Republican majority in the state legislature controls the map-drawing process, and Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat, does not have the ability to veto or change the maps.

Lawmakers adopted criteria this week that prohibits using “partisan considerations and election results” as part of the process. Among the criteria that is to be used in the process: contiguity, compactness, municipal boundaries and member residence.

At least one current member of the delegation is not running for re-election. Republican Rep. Ted Budd, who represents the 13th Congressional District, is running for U.S. Senate.

This is a map of the congressional districts used in North Carolina for the 2020 U.S. House elections. North Carolina, based on Census population data, is getting an additional seat in the U.S. House for the 2022 election. Screen grab/North Carolina General Assembly map

East and west North Carolina

The 7th Congressional District currently stretches from Johnston County to Wilmington and includes eight counties. Rep. David Rouzer, a Republican, moved from Johnston County to Wilmington in 2018.

Due to growth in southeastern North Carolina, legislative mapmakers could opt to draw a much tighter coastal district this time around based on population. New Hanover, fast-growing Brunswick County, Pender, Onslow, Jones and Carteret counties have a combined population of 737,066 — about 9,000 shy of a district.

The 11th Congressional District includes 17 counties in the far-western part of the state. It is represented by Republican first-term Rep. Madison Cawthorn. The current district is overpopulated by 35,505. One potential remedy is to remove Avery (17,806) and Mitchell (14,903) counties — the northernmost counties — from the district.

The mapmakers will be using much more sophisticated technologies than simply county-level population data, but the rough calculations do offer a peek at some of the decisions that will have to be made.

Florida is one of six states to gain at least one seat in the U.S. House of Representatives based on the 2020 Census. Seven states, most in the Northeast and Midwest, lost a seat. The gains were among Southern and Western states. U.S. Census

