SC cop killing suspect is 74-year-old Vietnam vet and ‘competitive marksman,’ he says

The South Carolina man who is accused of shooting seven law enforcement officers, killing one of them, has been identified as 74-year-old Fred Hopkins, who was being held by authorities Thursday evening but not charged.

Hopkins, who lived at the site of the shootings, was in custody and being hospitalized for a head injury, according to TV station WMBF. Florence County Deputy Chief Glenn Kirby said law enforcement officers have not spoken with Hopkins because of “multiple health issues,” the TV station reported.

According to South Carolina Judicial Department records, Hopkins is a lawyer who was disbarred, the Greenville News reported. He wrongfully collected $18,000 in “attorney’s fees” and was disbarred in 1984.

Court records show in 2014, Hopkins was charged with public disorderly conduct, according to the Associated Press. Records also show that he had criminal charges brought against him in 2015 for not paying a court-ordered fine. A jury found him guilty of not paying a fine in 2017, records also show. Divorce records show Fred Hopkins served in the Vietnam War. He was injured in his time overseas and received military disability, according to court filings.

SIGN UP

Hopkins described himself on Facebook as “a competitive marksman,” reported the Associated Press, and he shared photos of himself with a M-14 rifle at a firing range “set up exactly like one I used in Vietnam in 69-70.”

He posted on his 70th birthday about “shooting competitively since 1984 and lovin’ it,” the AP also reported.

Hopkins is married to attorney Cheryl Turner-Hopkins, the New York Daily News reported.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott, whose department is leading the investigation, said a suspect is in custody but investigators aren’t to the point where they are ready to file charges, according to McClatchy.

Florence Police Officer Terrence Carraway was among the seven law enforcement officers shot. Carraway died from his injuries. He was a retired technical sergeant with the 315th Airlift Wing based in North Charleston, reported McClatchy.