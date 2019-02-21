Social Services took her kids away, but allowed this SC woman to run a home day care

A young boy went to middle school in Conway with a black eye, cut lip and swollen forehead in January 2017, according to the Horry County Police Department.

When asked about his injuries, he told school officials his mother, Shela Davis-Lewis, beat him with a back scratcher and punched him in the face with a closed fist several times, according to the report.

Police and the S.C. Department of Social Services arrived and decided to take the boy and his younger sister into emergency protective custody. Davis-Lewis had been deemed a threat to their safety.

At the time of her arrest, the police officer and the caseworker both knew Davis-Lewis operated a day care in the privacy of her home, the police report shows. She is registered with the state to care for up to six children, and a few of them attended the same school as her own children.

But that information went nowhere. While Davis-Lewis was prohibited by the state from spending time alone with her own children for nearly a year, she continued caring for other people’s children. More than 11 months passed before a day care inspector from Social Services found out, and Davis-Lewis was cited for failing to report her own arrest.

“I am shocked and furious that someone did not take the initiative to make sure that those children in her care were cared for appropriately,” said state Rep. Shannon Erickson, a Beaufort Republican who operates child care centers and former vice chair of the Joint Legislative Committee for Children. “It’s unforgivable.”

In a review of home day cares, The State Media Co. found that Social Services sometimes fails to share information within its own department, potentially putting children at risk.

Officials with Social Services met with reporters from The State but asked not to be named and declined to talk about specific cases.

In an email after that meeting, the agency denied problems with communication.

“Law enforcement is a critically important partner for DSS on a daily basis,” an official wrote in an email. “We know (about arrests or investigations) as soon as law enforcement thinks it is appropriate.”

In the case of Davis-Lewis, it appears child protective services — the arm of Social Services that investigated Davis-Lewis — failed to inform the division that oversees day care licensing, according to records reviewed by The State.

“It doesn’t surprise me that one arm of DSS doesn’t know what the other arm is doing,” said Sue Berkowitz, head of S.C. Appleseed Legal Justice Center, one of three groups that brought a federal lawsuit against the agency in 2015. “It speaks to a lot of endemic problems that are going on at DSS.”





‘A great deal of mistrust’

Family child care homes are small day cares that operate in the privacy of someone’s residence. Often seen as more affordable than the more regulated child care centers, home day cares make up nearly a third of all child care providers in in South Carolina, according to Social Services’ records.

The State reviewed more than 4,300 records of complaints and inspections into family child care homes between 2014 and 2017. It’s the first comprehensive analysis since lawmakers required Social Services to begin inspecting these homes in 2014, marking the first time state regulators ever stepped foot inside without receiving a complaint.

Cooperation between Social Services and local law enforcement largely depends on personal relationships, said Laura Hudson, executive director of the S.C. Crime Victims Council and member of the Child Fatality Advisory Committee.





“There’s a great deal of mistrust and lack of respect between DSS and local law enforcement,” she said. “Sheriffs, police chiefs and your run-of-the-mill law enforcement don’t think much of DSS, and vice versa.”

There’s a potential fix to increase communication.

An FBI program, known as Rap Back, uses fingerprints to automatically notify state agencies about an arrest of someone in a position of trust, such as school teachers, law enforcement and day care providers.

Social Services already requires providers, as well as every member of the household, to submit fingerprints. The State Law Enforcement Division would need legislative approval and about $3 million for the hardware, software and staffing, said spokesman Thom Berry said.

Three other states use Rap Back — Utah, Texas and Missouri — and it doesn’t cost anything to participate, according to an FBI spokeswoman in the Criminal Justice Information Services Division.

A Social Services official said the agency has had many conversations about Rap Back, but would like more information before getting involved.





The program has faced criticism for concerns with privacy and due process.

Instead, Social Services is pushing lawmakers for the authority to conduct background checks on providers every five years. Some say that’s not enough.

“I don’t understand why they are not jumping up and down and screaming for Rap Back. That would take care of pretty much all of this,” said Tricia Sheldon, who serves as chair of the Governor’s Advisory Council for Child Care Regulations, which is currently drafting new regulations for family child care homes.

While the council she chairs doesn’t have the authority to require Rap Back, Sheldon added, “It just makes sense. We need to do it.”

Providers are expected to report their own arrest to Social Services, but Rap Back would eliminate the need for that.

In some cases reviewed by The State, it took the agency days, weeks or months to discover that a person involved with a day care — whether a provider or house member — had been arrested or was under a criminal investigation. For example:





In September 2015, a provider in Florence was arrested for unlawful conduct toward a child after she left her 1-year-old and 4-year-old daughters in a car on a hot day. Four days passed until Social Services was notified.





In July 2016, a provider’s husband in Anderson was pulled over with a pistol in his waistband and about nine grams of marijuana in his left pocket. Three days passed before Social Services found out about the arrest.





State Sen. Brad Hutto, an Orangeburg Democrat who chairs a committee tasked with improving policy around child care, hadn’t heard of the Rap Back program and was surprised to learn the agency doesn’t automatically receive notification when providers are charged with a crime.





“I didn’t know that they couldn’t already do that,” he said. “That definitely needs to happen.”

A child care licensing official said the agency is constantly communicating with staff and regularly receives calls from law enforcement about providers around the state.

Davis-Lewis, who still operates a home day care in Conway, said it was an isolated incident between herself and her child that was blown out of proportion. She never punched her son in the face, she said. He accidentally scratched himself on the face during a temper tantrum, and when he was asked about it at school, he blamed his mother. He has since been diagnosed with autism, she said.

Parents who bring their children to her home are aware of the incident, she said, and she’s never had any other problems in 20 years of service.

When asked why she didn’t report her arrest to Social Services as required, she said they were there during her arrest.

“Why would I call DSS if they were in the room with me?” she said.

Slipping through the cracks

A case in Charleston County serves as an example of what keeps parents up at night when deciding on child care.





Two weeks passed before Social Services responded to a criminal investigation into sexual abuse of a child in a home day care. It appears one division of Social Services knew about the investigation but failed to notify the division that oversees child care, according to police reports, Social Services’ records and interviews with law enforcement.

The agency did not know Jamar William McGriff was staying with his girlfriend in her Awendaw home, where she ran a day care, according to reports reviewed by The State. He never went through the required background checks.





Parents knew. They had seen him with their children and heard tales of his playtime, police reports show. But they didn’t know about McGriff’s arrest in 2012 for inappropriately touching an underage girl in a Charleston-area McDonald’s.

And in April 2016, a woman walked into the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office to report that her friend, McGriff, had confessed to her about sexually abusing a 3-year-old girl in the home day care run by his girlfriend, Ramona Barnwell Okpara.

The allegation set off a four-month criminal investigation that was hindered by Okpara at every stage, wrote a Charleston County investigator in multiple reports. Parents contradicted the day care provider’s statements at least five times, and her initial refusal to identify children in her care significantly delayed interviews to determine whether they had been abused.

It took three months for investigators to locate and interview three potential victims. And while none of the children reported abuse, a therapist noted hesitation in their answers and added it could be an indication of coaching or influence, police reports show.

The allegation against McGriff was unfounded and the investigation ended without charges. Prosecutors dropped his charge in 2012 for inappropriate touching after they couldn’t reach the victim, 9th Circuit Assistant Solicitor Debbie Herring-Lash said. McGriff could not be reached for comment.

Records show Okpara was arrested for obstruction of justice. The charge against her was later dismissed because she wound up identifying children in her care, Herring-Lash said.

Okpara declined to comment and directed all questions to her attorney, who did not return multiple phone calls.





After Social Services found out about the investigation, Okpara agreed to stop operating until the case was resolved.

An agency official said providers are told not to allow house guests around the children, and background checks are required for anyone living in the home.

While those checks focus on convictions, a licensing official said they would review any arrests that could pose a risk to health and safety of children.

But, like McGriff, other people have slipped through the cracks.

From 2014 to 2017, officials came across people who didn’t have the required background checks 130 times, according to The State’s review. And that’s just when they caught it. Consider:





In April 2016, an inspector conducted a walk-through of a home day care in Ladson and found a registered sex offender asleep in an upstairs bedroom. As many as six children were present at the time, records show.





In March 2014, a provider’s nephew was arrested in Cheraw for his involvement in a murder. Social Services had no idea he was living in the home day care, and didn’t find out about his arrest until eight months later, allowing the provider to continue operating with her nephew in the home.

“We only know what we know and sometimes that information is not given to us,” a Social Services licensing official said, adding that the agency heavily relies on the community to share information.

On one occasion, an inspector phoned parents to come pick up their children because no one in the house had completed the required background checks, officials said.





Okpara was able to keep her registration and continue operating her home day care, despite violating a rule that requires providers to cooperate with law enforcement during an investigation of child abuse and neglect.

Social Services declined to comment on this case, suggesting some information is confidential. The child advocacy center that helped with the investigation also declined to comment on when Social Services was made aware of the complaint.

Okpara’s trouble with the law didn’t end there.

Less than a year later, Okpara was arrested again by Charleston County deputies. This time it was for driving drunk at 3 p.m. with children from her day care in the car, according to reports from Social Services and Charleston County.

Again, nearly a week passed before Social Services was notified of the incident. It’s unclear how that case ended in court, but Soical Services ultimately shut down her operation four months later, according to records.

Okpara’s history raises the question of what Social Services is doing to monitor the day care providers who are entrusted with South Carolina’s children.

Social Services officials said their actions are guided by the law, and they don’t have the authority to immediately close a home day care. Providers must be given the opportunity to fix the violations. Even if officials find something egregious, they have to go through the legal department and exhaust other avenues to get the provider to shut down.

Between 2014 and early 2018, the agency shut down 71 providers, while more than 800 closed on their own, officials said.

But there’s also a desire to keep them open. Home day cares serve an important role for families, a Social Services licensing official said. Without them, it would be hard for parents to work, potentially causing underground operations to form.

There needs to be a balance, the official said. Social Services works with providers so they understand these regulations are for the safety of children in their care.

But despite efforts to strengthen oversight, providers with a history of problems are still slipping through the cracks.

“Even after all the horrendous stories that came out in 2014 and 2015, we haven’t made much progress, have we?” Berkowitz said, referring to the inappropriate placement of children in foster care and group homes. “We still hear terrible things that are happening in a system that’s supposed to be so highly regulated.”

Jamie Self contributed to this report.