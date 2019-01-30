How will SC schools look years from now? House K-12 panel starts education bill debate

S.C. House Speaker Jay Lucas told legislators Wednesday that his proposal to shake up the state’s K-12 education system, changing the way money is spent on classrooms and students, is “not a perfect piece of legislation.”

“It’s not perfect, and we knew it wasn’t perfect when we filed it” last Thursday, Lucas told an S.C. House education subcommittee, which started debate of Lucas’ House Bill 3759 Wednesday.

“This is a bill that requires your input. It needs your input. It demands your input and the input from everyone in our House of Representatives. More importantly, it needs the input of teachers, of students, of pupils and of people who work within the system.”

Lucas’ 84-page policy proposal had collected 24 co-sponsors as of Wednesday afternoon, including S.C. House Minority Leader Todd Rutherford, D-Richland, and state Rep. Jerry Govan, D-Orangeburg, chair of the Legislative Black Caucus.

The bill includes a proposal to raise the starting salary for teachers to $35,000 a year from $32,000.





It does not, however, recommend the specific raise that all S.C. teachers should get as part of the state’s budget that take effect July 1. The House Ways and Means Committee will help make that decision as it begins writing a budget budget.

However, Republican Gov. Henry McMaster and state schools Superintendent Molly Spearman, R-Saluda, both have proposed 5 percent raises for the state’s more than 52,000 teachers. That would cost the state about $155 million a year.

Lucas’ bill also would consolidate rural school districts with less than 1,000 students, and change how the state pays for schools and classrooms. It also creates a 10-member committee, chaired by Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette, to focus on education — from pre-K through college — and report concerns back to the General Assembly.

“This is a bill that’s going to demand us to listen,” Lucas said. “In the end, we all understand the goal.”

