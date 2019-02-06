Here’s who GOP voters thinks can unseat Joe Cunningham in SC’s 1st District in 2020

A new poll of Republicans in South Carolina’s 1st District suggests primary voters would like to see some familiar faces in next year’s race for Congress, but also suggests an opening for a new GOP candidate to emerge in 2020.
The Atlanta-based firm Trafalgar Group surveyed more than 2,000 likely GOP primary voters of their preferred candidate to retake the 1st District congressional seat from Joe Cunningham, who was the first Democrat to win the Charleston-area district in four decades.
Former S.C. Rep. Katie Arrington was the top choice of 25.5 percent of voters. She was followed by former U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford at 23.2 percent. Another 22.2 percent were undecided.
“The fact that both candidates who are known by everybody aren’t breaking 30 percent is significant,” said pollster Robert Cahaly. “That suggests an opening is there for somebody else.”
Arrington defeated the incumbent Sanford in the 2018 Republican primary, but went on to narrowly lose the general election to Cunningham in a race that was filled with recriminations between the two Republicans.
If Sanford’s name is excluded, Arrington receives the support of 30.8 percent of voters, while 31.7 percent say they are undecided.
If Arrington is taken out of the poll, 36.8 percent say they support Sanford, while 22.4 percent are undecided.
But around a quarter of GOP voters are looking at other options. Two state senators from the Lowcountry — Tom Davis of Beaufort and Larry Grooms of Charleston — registered 7.4 and 5.8 percent of the vote respectively.
State Rep. Nancy Mace, R-Charleston, has the support of 4.7 percent of those polled. Mace is best known as the first woman to graduate from The Citadel before she won a State House seat last year.
“Mace and Grooms pull from the same geographic area, so if only one of them ran, I can see their support growing,” Cahaly said.
Davis, meanwhile, leads Sanford in Beaufort County by 22.5 to 14.8 percent, and narrowly trailed Arrington at 23.7 percent.
Also receiving support were former candidate for governor Catherine Templeton of Mount Pleasant (at 3.1 percent); state Rep. Weston Newton, R-Beaufort (3 percent); Rep. Peter McCoy, R-Charleston (1.7 percent); Charleston County Councilman Elliott Summey (1.2 percent); Beaufort County Treasurer Maria Walls (1.2 percent); and Teddy Turner, a former 1st District candidate and son of Ted Turner (1.1 percent).
The Trafalgar Group reached 2,479 respondents in Beaufort, Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton and Dorchester counties between Jan. 28 and Feb. 1. The poll had a 95 percent response rate and a margin of error of 2 percent.
The results are similar to a poll conducted just days after November’s midterm election showed two former Republican 1st District nominees leading the field in a potential GOP primary.
The survey by Florida-based Political Marketing International showed nearly one in three likely GOP primary voters said they would support Arrington. Another 26 percent backed Sanford.
