Clemson student dies after falling from rooftop, police say

Police are investigating the death of a Clemson University student who fell from a rooftop early Sunday.

Officers were called around 12:45 a.m. about someone falling from a rooftop, Clemson police Chief Jimmy Dixon said in a news release. They arrived to find the male victim lying on the ground.

The 20-year-old man, who is a student at Clemson, was taken to Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Dixon said.

The Pickens County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 20-year-old Thomas Few, of Greenville, according to FOX Carolina.

On a Facebook page that appears to belong to Few, users have begun leaving condolences. The page indicates that Few attended A.C. Flora High School in Forest Acres.

Investigators do not suspect foul play in Few’s death, Dixon said. However, police say it’s possible alcoholic beverages may be “a contributing factor” in the deadly fall.

The release did not say where the student was found, but WYFF reported that it happened at a home on Old Greenville Highway.