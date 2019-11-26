Suspect took photo during sexual assault at South Carolina campus library, police say

A stranger lurked in a darkened campus bathroom before attacking a woman who came inside, South Carolina officials say.

Clemson University police say the woman was studying with someone at Robert Muldrow Cooper Library when she felt sick on Oct. 3, The State previously reported.

She went to a third-floor bathroom, turned on the light and saw an unknown male, according to an incident report.

That’s when he shoved the woman against a wall and started to sexually assault her, police say.

He grabbed his cellphone and took a photo during the attack, according to campus officers.

More than one month after the reported rape, officials still haven’t identified a suspect, Clemson University spokesman Philip Sikes wrote Tuesday in an email to McClatchy news group.

Police last month said the attacker “was last seen wearing khaki pants, a button-down shirt and blazer,” The State reported.

Officials at the time encouraged anyone with information to call campus police at 864-656-2222.

This month, protesters and petition signers demanded Clemson University provide more resources for “survivors of interpersonal violence,” including rape, stalking and other crimes, The State reported. The school plans to expand its services.

Earlier this year, a study ranked Clemson the safest campus in South Carolina, according to the newspaper.