Bullet-proof vest saves life of police officer shot in chest, South Carolina cops say

The shooting happened just after 3 a.m. when the Charleston Police Department was called about “a disturbance and domestic violence incident" at the Bridge View Apartment complex. Street View image from Aug. 2019. © 2020 Google

A police officer in Charleston was shot in the chest during a gunfight early Tuesday, but survived due to his bullet-proof vest, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

The suspect died in the exchange of gunfire, state officials said.

Identities of the officer and the suspect have not been released. No other police were injured, officials said.

The shooting occurred just after 3 a.m. when Charleston police were called to “a disturbance and domestic violence incident that was occurring at the Bridge View Apartment complex located at 105 N. Romney Street,” according to a news release.

“CPD officers were dispatched and, upon arrival, became involved in an altercation with a subject where gunshots were reportedly exchanged,” Charleston officials said.

“Several CPD officers were involved and tragically one of our officers was shot in the chest. Thankfully his life was saved by his ballistic vest. ... Unfortunately one subject is deceased at the scene.”

The officer was taken to a hospital for treatment and later released with “minor injuries,” officials said. The suspect suffered a gunshot wound, but investigators have not said who fired the shot.

SLED will conduct an “independent investigation” of the incident, which is routine when law enforcement officers are involved in shootings.

“The incident in Charleston County was the 49th officer involved shooting in South Carolina in 2020,” SLED reports. “It is the second this year involving Charleston Police Department. In 2019, there were 45 officer involved shootings in South Carolina; none involved the Charleston Police Department.”

The Bridge View Apartments are in the northern end of the Charleston peninsula, in the Wagener Terrace area. It is listed as an “affordable housing/tax credit community” with “income restrictions,” according to Apartments.com.