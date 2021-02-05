Craving something sweet? Yelp says these are the best dessert spots in the Carolinas

Yelp shared its list of top dessert spots in each US state. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File) AP

If you have a sweet tooth, two dessert shops in the Carolinas rank among the top places to satisfy it.

The Peppered Cupcake in Wilmington, North Carolina, and Off Track Ice Cream in Charleston, South Carolina, were named the best treat spots in their respective states.

The restaurant review site Yelp said it compiled the list after examining businesses that sell cakes, ice cream, doughnuts and other goodies. The dessert spot rankings were based on the “total volume and ratings of reviews,” according to results released Tuesday.

In Wilmington, The Peppered Cupcake bills itself as a “true, gourmet cupcake shop with 2 locations.” The business said it experiments with sweet and savory ingredients — including peppers, of course.

“One of the most distinct differences with our desserts is that we do not ‘finish’ your frosted cupcake until you order,” The Peppered Cupcake wrote on its website. “This gives us another dimension to the cupcake concept by incorporating fresh whipped creams, toasted nuts, ganache, fresh fruit, etc.”

In Charleston, Off Track Ice Cream scoops out “traditional & Vegan Ice Creams in classic & inventive flavors created from scratch right here in our kitchen using only clean and Lowcountry-sourced ingredients,” according to its Yelp page.

Flavors listed on the business’ website include key lime pie, brown butter pecan, and golden milk snickerdoodle cookie dough. The business is around the corner from King Street, a popular shopping destination in the tourist hotspot.