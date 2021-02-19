South Carolina

These restaurants in the Carolinas are among the best in the country, Yelp users say

Lang Van in North Carolina ranked among the best places to eat in the United States.
Six restaurants in the Carolinas were named among the nation’s best places to eat — so get your taste buds ready.

In South Carolina, Yelp users say they can’t get enough of these restaurants:

And in North Carolina, three eateries made the list:

The restaurants are all among Yelp’s “Top 100 Places to Eat in 2021.” To come up with the findings, the customer review website said it asked users about their favorite U.S. dining spots and studied the most popular choices.

“Yelp’s data science team analyzed the submissions from the community to determine the top restaurants by ratings, number of reviews, and volume of submissions, with geographic representation based on equal share of submissions of top-rated restaurants nationally,” the company said Thursday in a blog post.

The rankings were released at a time when many restaurants have had trouble staying afloat. Some businesses have relied on take-out orders or scaled back seating due to coronavirus-related rules and guidance.

As restaurants adjust to the pandemic, here’s a breakdown of the regional eateries that diners can’t wait to visit.

Overall, the No. 1 restaurant on Yelp’s list was Kelley Farm Kitchen in Harpers Ferry, West Virginia.

