Jail video shows Jamal Sutherland’s final moments before he died in Charleston jail

Charleston, S.C.

Graphic footage released late Thursday by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office shows the final moments of the life of Jamal Sutherland, a Black man with a history of mental illness whose Jan. 5 death at the Charleston County jail remains under investigation.

In one of the videos, deputies are seen entering Sutherland’s jail cell and shocking him repeatedly with a stun gun. He screams, and later, slumps over.

“We agree it is clearly time for the public to view what happened,” Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano said in a statement where she called what happened to Sutherland a “horrible tragedy.”

The hours of footage released late Thursday come amid a months-long investigation that has yet to answer questions about how this happened and why Sutherland died.

Graziano said she had deferred to the family’s wishes to keep the video private until they were ready.

“They have now asked me to release the jail footage of their son, Jamal Sutherland,” Graziano said. “I am directing the immediate release of all videos related to his death in their entirety.”

Sutherland, 31, was due in bond court on the morning of Jan. 5 after he was accused of getting into a fight the day before at Palmetto Lowcountry Behavioral Health, a mental health facility where he was admitted for treatment. Sutherland was arrested by North Charleston police.

Dozens of video clips released by the sheriff’s office offer a visual timeline, from multiple angles, of Sutherland’s final days, from the moment Sutherland is booked into the county jail on Jan. 4 to the struggle that ensued the next morning with jail officials that ended in his death.

Sutherland died at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 5, according to Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal.

O’Neal said a forensic autopsy determined Sutherland’s cause of death was “excited state with adverse pharmacotherapeutic effect during subdual process.” The manner of death, however, is currently “undetermined.”

Sutherland died at the jail after being there for just about 12 hours, according to 9th Solicitor Scarlett Wilson. Sutherland had been in custody after he was arrested on suspicion of a misdemeanor assault charge the day before.

