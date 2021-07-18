SC man dies after riding into pond at Midlands ATV park, coroner says

A South Carolina man died Saturday after riding a four-wheeler into a pond at a Midlands ATV park, according to the Kershaw County Coroner’s Office.

Corey Van Goodnough died at the Broken Nut Off Road Park, Coroner David West said Sunday in a news release. That’s in Jefferson, near Ubanks Pond and the Lynches River.

No cause of death has been determined for the 30-year-old from the Taxahaw area in Lancaster County, according to the release.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

At about 8 p.m., a call was made to Kershaw County 911 about a four-wheeler in a pond, West said. The caller said the rider did not come out of the pond, according to the release.

Kershaw County Fire Service, EMS and the Sheriff’s Office responded to the ATV park, where Van Goodnough’s body was recovered, West said.

Information on how the four-wheeler ended up in the pond was not available.

The Broken Nut features 350 acres of 4x4 trails that include rugged hills, sand, clay, loose and hard-packed dirt in addition to mud pits ranging from shallow ponds to deep and swampy water crossings, according to Rider Planet USA.