SC high court asked to decide if state law bans mask mandates at USC, other colleges

A South Carolina state senator and a University of South Carolina professor have asked the state’s supreme court to weigh in on an ongoing dispute about masks on campus.

State Sen. Dick Harpootlian, a Democrat whose district includes USC, filed documents Thursday on behalf of USC astrophysics Professor Richard Creswick seeking clarification on a one-year rule in the state budget that the state attorney general says prevents USC from requiring everyone on campus to wear masks indoors.

Creswick’s wife has a health condition that puts her at increased risk of severe COVID-19 complications, according to the filing.

The court filings follow a back-and-forth that began when S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson sent a letter to USC urging it to change its planned rule to mandate masks inside campus buildings

Following Wilson’s letter, USC changed its planned policy, which had been implemented by USC president Harris Pastides, who has a doctorate in the student of infectious diseases and is a public health expert.

“The Attorney General is plainly wrong and has created a controversy where none should exist,” the court filing said. “Regrettably, the University acceded to the Attorney General’s demand and revoked its universal mask mandate while acknowledging its importance and pleading for voluntary compliance.”

The one-year law, called a proviso, “while inartfully worded, was intended to prohibit the mandatory wearing of masks,” Wilson said. Wilson’s letter rested on the legislative intent of the provso, which was informed by the proviso’s sponsor.

Harpootlian, who previously pushed back on Wilson’s letter, and Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey, R-Edgefield, disagreed.

The professor’s petition seeks what is called a declaratory judgment on what the law says. A court ruling will have the force of law.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

