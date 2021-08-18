Customer stabs three workers at tire store in argument over service, SC deputies say

Three tire store employees ended up in the hospital Tuesday after an unhappy customer’s complaints about the service turned dangerous, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office in upstate South Carolina.

The customer — identified as Osaze Jonta Cooks — was also injured in the fight, department said in a release.

Cooks, 35, is accused of stabbing three store employees in a fight at Simun’s Tire Shop in Greenville. The area is about 95 miles northwest of Columbia.

Investigators say Cooks “engaged in an altercation, following a dispute over service of a car and began attacking employees with a cutting instrument.”

The melee ended with three employees taken to a hospital with non-life threatening wounds, officials said.All three employees, who were not identified, are expected to recover, officials said.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Cooks was arrested Wednesday, according to the Greenville County Detention Center website.

Specifics about Cooks’ service complaint were not revealed. It was also not made clear how he was injured during the altercation. The Simun’s Tire Facebook page shows it has a 5 out of 5 rating for customer reviews.

Cooks has been charged with three counts of attempted murder and three counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, officials said. Cooks was being held at the detention center and bail has not been set, officials said.