Northern York County traffic will stall for three days. Here are the roads to avoid.

Northern York County traffic will move slowly for three days in June, due to an equipment move from Catawba Nuclear Station.

Duke Energy will move three low-pressure turbines from Catawba by truck to a metal recycling site in Gaston County, N.C. Moves were expected June 6, 13 and 20.

Duke announced June 3 the date of that first move will change to June 27, so it won’t interfere with Clover High School graduation. The June 13 and 20 dates are still planned. Dates can change, so check back for updates.

The planned route travels Concord Road, Hands Mill Highway/S.C. 274, S.C. 49, Mountain View Road, S.C. 55 and U.S. 321. It goes through Lake Wylie, York and Clover.

Catawba Nuclear Station equipment will move along this route to Gaston County. Courtesy of Catawba Nuclear Station

The 184-ton turbines will slow traffic along their route north. Drivers are asked to avoid the routes if possible. The 17-mile trip will take about four hours. The longest delays are expected on Mountain View Road.

The move won’t close traffic, but will likely slow it. Flaggers will allow traffic to pass the trucks in some places. On larger roads, passing the trucks will be allowed. Traffic signals will be temporarily removed at S.C. 55 and Quinn Road, and Clinton Avenue and U.S. 321 in Clover.

The route will go through the old Five Points intersection, and near Clover High School before heading north past the state line.

