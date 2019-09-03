Hurricane Dorian could bring tornadoes and up to 15 inches of rain to the Carolinas

Hurricane Dorian continues to slam Bahamas on way to Florida Hurricane Dorian is located about 105 miles east of West Palm Beach, Florida. A Hurricane Warning is in effect for part of Florida and a Tropical Storm Warning was issued north of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL to Altamaha Sound, GA. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hurricane Dorian is located about 105 miles east of West Palm Beach, Florida. A Hurricane Warning is in effect for part of Florida and a Tropical Storm Warning was issued north of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL to Altamaha Sound, GA.

As Hurricane Dorian continues its assault, the National Hurricane Center says residents who live in coastal communities of North Carolina and South Carolina should heed the advice of local officials and evacuate.

As of Tuesday morning, Category 3 Dorian was 105 miles east of West Palm Beach, Florida, with sustained winds of 120 mph.

Tropical storm force winds in the 40 to 70 mph range could reach southern counties in South Carolina later Tuesday, while North Carolina could feel the first impact by 8 a.m. Wednesday, experts predict.

Days of heavy rain — up to 15 inches in some coastal areas — could start falling during that period, and could be “capable of producing life-threatening flash floods,” forecasters said early Tuesday.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“A tornado or two” could form Wednesday into Thursday, experts say.

The National Hurricane Center has not predicted where Dorian will make landfall, but the storm will likely be closest to shore as it passes North Carolina’s fragile barrier islands of the Outer Banks.

Multiple counties along the coast of North Carolina have declared a state of emergency, with evacuations either suggested or mandated, as in the case of Dare County. School districts in those areas have canceled classes for the week, and UNC Wilmington ordered an evacuation of its campus near the coast.

SHARE COPY LINK In a slow, relentless advance, a catastrophic Hurricane Dorian keeps pounding at the northern Bahamas, as one of the strongest Atlantic storms ever recorded leaves wrecked homes, shredded roofs, tumbled cars and toppled power poles in its wake.

“I urge you to closely follow the forecast and listen to your local officials,” N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper said in a press release. “If they order an evacuation please follow their instructions.”

Hurricane Dorian will “move dangerously close to the Florida east coast late (Tuesday) through Wednesday evening, very near the Georgia and South Carolina coasts Wednesday night and Thursday, and near or over the North Carolina coast late Thursday,” the National Hurricane Center says.

“Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the center, and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 160. A wind gust to 61 mph was recently reported at Juno Beach Pier, Florida.”

Dorian is expected to begin a slow turn north up the East Coast Wednesday evening, bringing “the risk of life-threatening storm surge and hurricane force winds along the coast of North Carolina,” forecasters say.

As of Tuesday morning, Dorian’s eye wall was stationary over the Grand Bahama Island, where storm surge was “15 feet above normal tide levels” and wind gusts were about 150 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The storm’s slow pace — or complete lack of movement at all — is chief among the reasons forecasters fear it could cause devastation along the East Coast: The slower it moves, the more likely it is the Carrolinas will be whipped for an extended period by heavy winds and torrential rain.

SHARE COPY LINK A National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) plane flew near the eye of Hurricane Dorian as it was churning in the Caribbean on Thursday, August 29.