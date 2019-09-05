Tornado warning issued for Myrtle Beach area, parts of NC as Dorian crawls

What to do during a tornado If your area is under a tornado warning, then you may only have a few minutes to get to safety. Here are the actions you should take during a tornado. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK If your area is under a tornado warning, then you may only have a few minutes to get to safety. Here are the actions you should take during a tornado.

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for the Myrtle Beach area and Brunswick County in North Carolina as Hurricane Dorian slowly churns up the East Coast.

At 5:07 a.m., a warning was issued for Longs and Nixons Crossroads on the North Carolina-South Carolina border until 5:30 a.m. Warnings were still in place for Oak Island, Saint James and Holden Beach in North Carolina until 5:15 a.m.

A tornado watch has been issued for the region extending past Myrtle Beach, including Pawleys Island and Marion, S.C., and Wilmington, Whiteville, Elizabethtown and Burgaw in North Carolina.

The weather service’s Wilmington office issued an alert at 4:01 a.m. through 4:30 a.m. for Myrtle Beach, Red Hill and Socastee. It was quickly extended to North Myrtle Beach, Little River and Atlantic Beach until 5 a.m.

People should seek shelter immediately.

A confirmed waterspout was located “just offshore” near Myrtle Beach, according to the National Weather Service, moving west at 40 mph.

The advisory continues that the tornado will be near Myrtle Beach Airport around 4:10 a.m. and will make its way to Horry Georgetown Technical College Conway Campus.

Hurricane Dorian is currently a Category 3 storm. At 4 a.m., the National Weather Service reported that it is 95 miles south of Charleston and 215 miles south of Wilmington.

It is moving at 7 mph with maximum sustained winds of 115 mph.

The National Weather Service in Charleston reported winds between 60 to 70 mph in parts of the Charleston region, including Isle of Palms, Fort Sumter and Folly Beach.

In Hilton Head, the airport measured winds of 53 mph but other parts of Beaufort are in the mid-40s in terms of windspeed.

South Carolina has been hit with power outages overnight, with 81,446 reported so far as of 5 a.m., reports the South Carolina Emergency Management Division.