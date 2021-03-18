Trees, power lines down near Clover; Tornado watch York, Chester, Lancaster counties

Power has been knocked out to customers in York County after trees and power lines were knocked down as the area braces for severe weather that includes a tornado watch.

York Electric Cooperative reported almost 70 customers were without power near Clover, according to the utility’s outage map.

Most of those customers had power restored by around 4 p.m., the utility reported

York County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Trent Faris said trees and power lines were down and across the road at Beamguard Road and Lawrence Road near Clover. Deputies reminded the public not to drive near or over downed power lines because of the potential electricity danger.

POWER LINES DOWN: Power lines have been reported down near Lawrence Rd. at Beamguard Rd. in Clover. A tree is also blocking a part of the road. Power is out in the area. Do not approach, touch or move power lines. Treat all power lines as live. #Traffic #YCSONews #YoCoWX pic.twitter.com/BldhB49E2u — YCSO_SC (@YCSO_SC) March 18, 2021

Duke Energy and Rock Hill Utilities, the other major electricity providers, did not show any outages as of 4 p.m., according to their outage maps.

Strong wind gusts over 20 MPH were expected throughout York County, officials said.

Thursday afternoon, the National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for York, Chester, and Lancaster counties that last through 6 p.m.

A tornado watch means conditions exist that could allow for tornado formations in severe storms, according to the weather service.

A Tornado Watch has been issued for portions of far northeast #GA, western #SC, and southwest #NC until 6:00 PM EDT. Follow @NWSGSP and @NWSColumbia for the latest warning information. pic.twitter.com/ez26yiyX3O — NWS Storm Prediction Center (@NWSSPC) March 18, 2021

The York County Office of Emergency Management urged county residents to follow weather advisories closely throughout the day.

Darren Player, Lancaster County Emergency Management director, urged residents to remain vigilant until the storm passes because of the possibility of tornadoes and other severe weather.

All area school districts had virtual learning Thursday because of the weather forecast.

Check back for updates on this developing story.