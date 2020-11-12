Roads closed, crashes, some flooding as rain pounds York County ahead of Eta storm

National Weather Service

One road is closed and imminent flooding has been forecast for York County as rain ahead of Tropical Storm Eta fell Thursday, officials said.

Wilson Chapel Road in York County is closed, said Chuck Haynes, York County Emergency Management Director. Other areas and roads that are susceptible to flooding are being monitored, Haynes said.

Beginning at 4:30p.m. Wilson Chapel Road (B5-020) at the creek crossing will be closed due to the upcoming weather event and will remain closed until weather permits. pic.twitter.com/2W85kWFace — YorkcountySCgov (@YorkCountySCGov) November 11, 2020

The National Weather Service upgraded a flood watch to a warning for much of York County west from York and Clover through 11 a.m., according to weather officials. A flood warning means flooding is already occurring or is imminent, according to the weather service.

Traffic crashes were reported in York County in Fort Mill and in Lancaster County, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol. Part of Grace Avenue near S.C. 9 in Lancaster is closed after a crash, said Darren Player, Lancaster County Emergency Management Director.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Flash Flood Warning including Union SC, Monarch Mill SC, Buffalo SC until 10:00 AM EST pic.twitter.com/GDth7vfqJ7 — NWS GSP (@NWSGSP) November 12, 2020

Check back for updates on this developing story.