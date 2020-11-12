Weather
Roads closed, crashes, some flooding as rain pounds York County ahead of Eta storm
One road is closed and imminent flooding has been forecast for York County as rain ahead of Tropical Storm Eta fell Thursday, officials said.
Wilson Chapel Road in York County is closed, said Chuck Haynes, York County Emergency Management Director. Other areas and roads that are susceptible to flooding are being monitored, Haynes said.
The National Weather Service upgraded a flood watch to a warning for much of York County west from York and Clover through 11 a.m., according to weather officials. A flood warning means flooding is already occurring or is imminent, according to the weather service.
Traffic crashes were reported in York County in Fort Mill and in Lancaster County, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol. Part of Grace Avenue near S.C. 9 in Lancaster is closed after a crash, said Darren Player, Lancaster County Emergency Management Director.
