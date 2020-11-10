Weather forecast: 2 inches rain, flooding possible in York County ahead of Eta storm

National Weather Service

York and Lancaster counties could see flooding and two inches or more of rain through Thursday, all coming ahead of Tropical Storm Eta, weather officials said.

The National Weather Service issued a flooding advisory Tuesday.

A forecast map of potential flood areas show northern York County and northern Lancaster County in a moderate risk path, according to the weather service office in Greer.

An atmospheric river ahead of Eta will likely bring heavy rain at times Wed into early Thur. Flash flooding of low lying areas including streams and urban areas will be possible, focused across the Blue ridge east to the I-85 corridor and points north.

Rain is expected from Tuesday night through late Thursday, weather service forecasters said. The heaviest rain is forecast for Wednesday night.

York County law enforcement and officials will be monitoring roads, creeks and other low-lying areas that normally see standing water or flooding after a major storm, said Chuck Haynes, York County Emergency Management Director.

Lancaster County Emergency Management Director Darren Player said forecast models show up to three inches of rain expected, but the rain is forecast to be spread out from late Tuesday through Thursday.

The potentially hazardous weather follows a late October storm from Tropical Storm Zeta that knocked out power to thousands of area residents for hours as trees fell across power lines.

