York County roads wet but no ice; SC 49 between York, Lake Wylie blocked

A winter-type storm that moved into York County Wednesday morning brought cold rain, but the area appears to have missed sleet and ice, officials said.

Rain was falling across the area including Chester and Lancaster counties. But temperatures remained above freezing, keeping the moisture as rain, according to the National Weather Service and local officials.

The temperature at the Rock Hill/York County airport at 7:30 a.m. was 34 degrees, weather service officials said.

“So far, just rain,” said Chuck Haynes, York County Emergency Management Director.

York County could get as much as half an inch of rain or more Wednesday as the storm moves through.

Haynes and other emergency responders urged drivers to use caution on wet roads.

A crash on S.C. 49 between York and Lake Wylie near Sherer Road has blocked the road, Haynes said. S.C. 49 is a major commuter artery toward Charlotte.

Traffic incidents were reported Wednesday morning on S.C. 49 in York County, S.C. 160 near Pleasant Road near Fort Mill, and Mount Gallant Road near Rock Hill, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol. Traffic lights problems were reported on S.C. 49 near Lake Wylie, troopers said.

York County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Trent Faris said roads are wet from a “cold, cold rain,” but no flooding has been reported by patrol deputies.

Some ice and sleet was forecast for areas to the west and north, including north of Charlotte.

Check back for updates to this developing story.