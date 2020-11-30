Snow in York County? Almost no chance. Sub-freezing cold on the way. For how long?

Tuesday will mark the start of meteorological winter, and that’s exactly how it will feel across the Rock Hill area, forecasters say.

But even with temperatures cold enough for snow, forecasters are putting the chance for snow in York, Chester, and Lancaster counties as zero.

While the official first day of winter is not until Dec. 21, meteorologists classify winter as being from Dec. 1 through the last day of February.

And the first day of meteorologists’ winter will fit the description.

Mountain snow is expected to develop during the morning hours as deep cold air from the northwest enters the region. Areas outside of the mountain will begin to dry out by lunchtime. The coldest air of the season will settle in for the early part of the week. #ncwx #scwx #gawx pic.twitter.com/butVhGF0Yd — NWS GSP (@NWSGSP) November 30, 2020

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The coldest air so far this season is expected to pour into the Carolinas, dropping temperatures below even what one might expect in the heart of winter.

Accompanying the cold air will be heavy snow in North Carolina’s northwest mountains, where a Winter Storm Warning is in effect.

Forecasters say 4 inches or more could accumulate in the mountains, but as National Weather Service meteorologist Clay Chaney said, “The real story will be the deep cold air that filters in across the entire warning area.”

The cold front crossed the Rock Hill area Monday morning, following a night when more than 1 inch of rain fell in most locations. Gusty winds also followed the front, and temperatures slowly began falling by midday.

No flooding or damage was reported in York County Monday during the heaviest rain and wind, said Chuck Haynes, York County Emergency Management Director.

$20 FOR 1 YEAR Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year CLAIM OFFER

The 9 a.m. temperature at Rock Hill’s airport was 64 degrees, but it was in the mid 50s a few hours later.

“We expect temperatures to take a huge dip Tuesday and Tuesday night,” Chaney said.

Despite full sunshine, Tuesday afternoon highs are expected to reach only the mid 40s. That is about 5 degrees colder than we typically get in the middle of January.

As you might expect, it will be cold Tuesday night. Chaney said temperatures at daybreak Wednesday will be in the mid 20s.

The area will be cold enough for snow but it is not expected to fall locally, said Darren Player, Lancaster County Emergency Management Director.

“Snow in the mountains, yes, but not here,” Player said.

Ed Darby, Chester County Deputy Emergency Management Director, said the wet weather will have passed east of the area by the time temperatures drop to freezing or below.

A gradual warming trend will begin Wednesday, but don’t expect temperatures to reach the 60s anytime soon. Highs are forecast to be in the 50s for the rest of the week.











