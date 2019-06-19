Inmates choke prisoner with bed sheet, then steal his wedding ring, NC sheriff says

Four inmates have been charged in assault at Randolph County jail on June 13.

A man under arrest in a North Carolina county jail was surrounded by fellow inmates, strangled with a bed sheet, and robbed of his wedding ring late last week, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim survived the alleged assault and now four inmates are facing assault and strangulation charges, according to a sheriff’s office Facebook post.

Investigators did not release the name of the victim, details of his injuries or why he was in the Randolph County Detention Center in Asheboro. The center is about 30 miles south of Greensboro.

The incident happened June 13 and involved four men, ranging in age from 22 to 32, who “tied sheets together and placed them around another inmate and started pulling on the sheets which resulted in choking,” according to the Facebook post.

“They took the inmate’s left hand and bent his arm and hand backwards around a column and stole a wedding band off of the left hand,” the release said.

The victim was assaulted again by Timothy Wayne Harris, 30, the following morning, prompting him to report the incident to jail staff, officials said.

Investigators say they recovered the ring and have charged Harris, Isaac Martin Dove, 22, Devin McLaurin Owens, 22, and Michael Sesar Fiscal, 32, with felony assault by strangulation, felony larceny from a person, and misdemeanor assault and battery.

Harris, who has a history of narcotics and larceny arrests, faces an additional charge of misdemeanor assault and battery, officials said.