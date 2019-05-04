Profiles
Why were dozens of food and crafts vendors setting up shop in a Fort Mill park? Here’s why.
Dozens of food and craft vendors set up shop at the Walter Elisha Park Friday in preparation for the 10th annual Strawberry Festival.
Thousands of visitors are expected to attend the festival, which includes carnival rides, vendors, a wrestling show, food eating contests and live music.
For festival details, visit https://www.scstrawberryfestival.com/.
