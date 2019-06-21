Sports
Fort Mill’s Baxter Barracudas swim team sees success in recent meets
Despite not having the start they wanted, the Baxter Barracudas swim team has turned their season around.
Baxter started the season losing their first two meets, but then tied in their third one and won the past two.
The Barracudas beat Hembstead 452-393 for its first win and then won over The Reserve 494.5-333.5, most recently. Baxter is 2-2-1 on the season.
The Barracudas won 13 of the 20 team relay events against The Reserve.
Individual winners for Baxter:
- Clark Hadley – boys’ 7-8 25-meter freestyle, 25-meter backstroke and 25-meter butterfly
- Lilli Guthe – girls’ 13-14 50-meter freestyle, 50-meter backstroke and 50-meter butterfly
- Caden Wolf – boys’ 13-14 100-meter individual medley, 50-meter breaststroke and 50-meter butterfly
- Lily Druckemiller – girls’ 7-8 25-meter freestyle and 25-meter butterfly
- Dio DiMagno – boys’ 11-12 50-meter freestyle and 50-meter butterfly
- Owen Fey – boys’ 13-14 50-meter freestyle and 50-meter backstroke
- Carson Wolf – boys’ 11-12 50-meter backstroke and 100-meter individual medley
- Lila Hadley – girls’ 10 and under 100-meter individual medley and 25-meter butterfly
- Anna Kate Halligan – girls’ 13-14 100-meter individual medley and 50-meter breaststroke
- Laney Britz – girls’ six and under 25-meter freestyle
- Teddy Ober – boys’ six and under 25-meter freestyle
- Sophia Hawse – girls’ 9-10 25-meter freestyle
- Delaney Michael – girls’ eight and under 25-meter backstroke
- Camryn Johnson – girls’ 9-10 25-meter backstroke
- Emma Michael – girls’ 7-8 25-meter breaststroke
- Abby Baird – girls’ 9-10 25-meter breaststroke
- Mary Palmer – girls’ 15-18 50-meter breaststroke
- Vivian Knighten – girls’ 15-18 50-meter butterfly
Against Hembstead, Baxter again won 11 of 20 team relay events.
Individual winners for the Barracudas:
- Carson Wolf – boys’ 11-12 50-meter freestyle, 50-meter backstroke and 100-meter individual medley
- Lila Hadley – girls’ 9-10 25-meter freestyle, 50-meter backstroke and 25-meter butterfly
- Clark Hadley – boys’ eight and under 25-meter backstroke and 25-meter butterfly
- Owen Fey – boys’ 13-14 50-meter freestyle and 50-meter backstroke
- Laney Britz – girls’ six and under 25-meter freestyle
- Henry Philpott – boys’ six and under 25-meter freestyle
- Will Fey – boys’ 15-18 50-meter freestyle
- Lily Druckemiller – girls’ eight and under 25-meter backstroke
- Camryn Johnson – girls’ 9-10 25-meter backstroke
- Gabriel Sipe – boys’ 9-10 25-meter backstroke
- Emma Michael – girls’ 7-8 25-meter breaststroke
- Abby Baird – girls’ 9-10 25-meter breaststroke
- Dio DiMagno – boys’ 11-12 50-meter butterfly
- Andrew Musmacker – boys’ 15-18 50-meter butterfly
