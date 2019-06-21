Fort Mill’s Baxter Barracudas swim team sees success in recent meets

Vivian Knighten competes in the Girls 15-18 200 meter medley relay Monday, June 17 when the Baxter Barracudas hosted Hembstead. Special to The Herald

Despite not having the start they wanted, the Baxter Barracudas swim team has turned their season around.

Baxter started the season losing their first two meets, but then tied in their third one and won the past two.

The Barracudas beat Hembstead 452-393 for its first win and then won over The Reserve 494.5-333.5, most recently. Baxter is 2-2-1 on the season.

The Barracudas won 13 of the 20 team relay events against The Reserve.

Individual winners for Baxter:

Clark Hadley – boys’ 7-8 25-meter freestyle, 25-meter backstroke and 25-meter butterfly

Lilli Guthe – girls’ 13-14 50-meter freestyle, 50-meter backstroke and 50-meter butterfly

Caden Wolf – boys’ 13-14 100-meter individual medley, 50-meter breaststroke and 50-meter butterfly

Lily Druckemiller – girls’ 7-8 25-meter freestyle and 25-meter butterfly

Dio DiMagno – boys’ 11-12 50-meter freestyle and 50-meter butterfly

Owen Fey – boys’ 13-14 50-meter freestyle and 50-meter backstroke

Carson Wolf – boys’ 11-12 50-meter backstroke and 100-meter individual medley

Lila Hadley – girls’ 10 and under 100-meter individual medley and 25-meter butterfly

Anna Kate Halligan – girls’ 13-14 100-meter individual medley and 50-meter breaststroke

Laney Britz – girls’ six and under 25-meter freestyle

Teddy Ober – boys’ six and under 25-meter freestyle

Sophia Hawse – girls’ 9-10 25-meter freestyle

Delaney Michael – girls’ eight and under 25-meter backstroke

Camryn Johnson – girls’ 9-10 25-meter backstroke

Emma Michael – girls’ 7-8 25-meter breaststroke

Abby Baird – girls’ 9-10 25-meter breaststroke

Mary Palmer – girls’ 15-18 50-meter breaststroke

Vivian Knighten – girls’ 15-18 50-meter butterfly

Against Hembstead, Baxter again won 11 of 20 team relay events.

Individual winners for the Barracudas: