Former Carolina Panthers offensive line coach dies after long NFL career

A 2003 photo of Mike Maser working with the Carolina Panthers offensive line during a practice at Wofford College in Spartanburg.

An offensive line coach who worked with the Carolina Panthers during their first decade as a team has died, according to a message posted on the team’s web site.

Mike Maser coached the team’s offensive line from 2003 to 2006, “a time in which the franchise made its first Super Bowl appearance (2003) and advanced to another NFC Championship game (2005),” said a Carolina Panther’s release.

Maser, 72, had more than three decades of experience at the college and pro level, including eight seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to pro-football-history.com.

After leaving the Panthers in 2006, he was hired to be offensive line coach by the Miami Dolphins for their 2008 season, said the site.

“Maser’s longest coaching tenure was with Boston College, where he worked with the O-line from 1981-93,” said Panthers.com. “Maser played guard at the University of Buffalo and he earned his Master’s degree in physical education from Marshall before getting into coaching.”

Bleacher Report says Maser had a resume “filled with success stories” and had “a record of developing young linemen and of producing units that create lanes for the running backs and time for the quarterbacks.”