UNC basketball coach Roy Williams to retire

North Carolina men’s basketball coach Roy Williams is retiring after 33 seasons of coaching, the school announced in a release Thursday morning. Williams and athletic director Bubba Cunningham are planning to address the media at 4 p.m.

Williams, a disciple of legendary UNC coach Dean Smith, spent the past 18 seasons as coach of the Tar Heels. He returned to his alma mater at the behest of Smith in 2003 after spending the first 15 seasons of his career at Kansas. Williams led UNC to national championships in 2005, 2009 and 2017.

The past two seasons in Chapel Hill have been tough for Williams and the Heels. He suffered his first losing season ever in 2019-20 when they finished 14-19. He admitted this past season was as challenging as any he had in coaching trying to navigate COVID-19 protocols while trying to help a young team with seven freshmen mature.

After Carolina’s senior night win over Duke on March 6, Williams kissed the court named after him which prompted much speculation that he did it because he wasn’t planning on returning to the sidelines. Williams tried to quell talk of his retirement saying, “There’s no master plan. There’s no minor plan. I’m doing what I’ve done my whole life.”

There is no coach-in waiting to replace Williams, but many believe Cunningham will look to candidates with UNC ties. That list will likely include assistant coach Hubert Davis, who was working for ESPN as a basketball analyst when Williams hand-picked to join his staff. Davis played under Smith from 1987-91; Vanderbilt head coach Jerry Stackhouse, who played two seasons also under Smith from 1993-95; UNC Greensboro head coach Wes Miller, who has spent the past 10 seasons with the Spartans and played under Williams from 2005-07; and Stanford head coach Jerod Haase, who played under Williams at Kansas before joining Williams’ UNC staff from 2003-09.

