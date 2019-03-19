Winthrop roundup: defending conference champion women’s tennis team surging

Winthrop women’s tennis is picking up where it left off after last year’s Big South title, claiming its fourth-straight victory with a 5-2 result Saturday morning at Campbell.

The Eagles dropped the doubles point to start the match, with the team of Alisa Soloveva and Rafaela Santos taking the lone court win in a 6-3 finish over Campbell’s Lucille Pons and Lea Cutura.





Winthrop (8-3, 4-0 Big South) took all five of its singles court wins in straight sets, with Cutura sneaking by Megan Kauffman in a 10-7 super tiebreaker to take the third set to claim Campbell’s lone singles court. Soloveva took her eighth singles win in a row, claiming a straight-sets victory.

The women step out of conference play Saturday to take on Palmetto State foe Furman, before welcoming Longwood for a conference match Sunday afternoon. Both home matches are slated to begin at 1 p.m.

Men’s tennis splits weekend in Georgia

Winthrop men’s tennis dropped a 5-2 finish at Georgia Southern Friday morning, but bounced back to take a 6-1 decision from Kennesaw State on the same courts. Gabriel Dias and Lluis Miralles claimed a 6-4 win in the tiebreaking doubles court to secure the point for the Eagles.

Winthrop (6-5, 2-0 Big South) snagged five of the six singles courts from the Owls, with the lone loss coming in a 7-5, third-set finish. Diego Quiroz and Alberto Tinagli notched three-set victories to extend their personal win streaks to seven apiece. Quiroz and Connor Williamson also extended their doubles victories streak to seven, taking court one, 6-1.

The men join the women’s team at home this weekend, facing Appalachian State in a non-conference match Saturday at 1 p.m. Longwood will battle the men Sunday, with first serve slated for 3 p.m.

Baseball takes 1-of-3 from Penn

Reigning Eagle of the Month Nate Pawelczyk turned in yet another stellar performance Saturday afternoon, fanning six and surrendering just two hits to the Quakers in eight innings. Pawelczyk ran his record to 3-1 with the 4-1 victory in Saturday’s nightcap. Jake Sullivan and Matt Levenson both homered in support of Pawelczyk, with Levenson’s four-bagger his first as an Eagle. Grant English added an RBI for the Eagles.

Winthrop (6-8) dropped the other two games of the series, falling 13-4 in Saturday’s first game and 13-5 in Sunday’s contest.

The Eagles face Bryant in a home game Tuesday night at 6 p.m., before a mid-week contest with Davidson in Charlotte’s BB&T Ballpark. First pitch for that game is also slated for 6 p.m. Charleston Southern will then visit Winthrop this weekend to open Big South play, with Friday’s contest scheduled for 6 p.m., Saturday’s first pitch at 3, and the series finale Sunday at 2.

Softball wins 1-of-3 at Campbell

Winthrop softball kicked off Big South play over the weekend, splitting a doubleheader with Campbell, before the Camels claimed Sunday’s rubber match.

Campbell posted two in the fifth frame of Saturday’s opener, holding the Eagles at bay in a 2-1 victory. Taylor Charlton plated the Eagles’ run in the sixth, smashing a double down the right-field line to score Morgan Lowers.

The Eagles then bounced back in the second game, getting three big innings to take a 9-6 decision. Charlton knocked two more hits in the nightcap, scoring a run and driving one in. Ashley Westbrooks went 3-for-4 and scored three runs, while Logan Webb drove in two. Keleigh Romine drove in two in Sunday’s contest to accompany Lowers’ 2-for-3 performance, but an Abby Perryman double in the fifth provided Campbell a 4-3 victory to take the series.

Winthrop (10-11, 1-2 Big South) welcomes Longwood to Terry Field Friday and Saturday for a three-game series. Friday’s single game begins at 6 p.m., while Saturday’s doubleheader is slated for a 2 p.m. first pitch.

Lacrosse gets in the win column

Winthrop put 16 of its 21 shots on goal Wednesday, and scored its first win of the year by beating Coastal Carolina, 11-7. Lauren Morris put 4-of-5 into the net, while Lauren Asher and Mia Creighton scored two goals apiece. Winthrop (1-6) faces Vermont at Eagle Field at 11 a.m.. Thursday, then travels to Vanderbilt for a 1 p.m. face-off Saturday.