Winthrop roundup: four wins for baseball team, including conference-opening sweep

Last week may have been spring break at Winthrop, but it seemed to serve more as a spring breakout for Winthrop baseball’s offense.

After a 9-4 loss to Bryant Tuesday, the Eagles tore off a four-game win streak, including a weekend sweep of Charleston Southern to open Big South Conference play.

Winthrop (10-9, 3-0 Big South) got an explosion from its bats, with the Eagles tallying 10 hits in a 7-4 mid-week victory over Davidson, then totaling 28 hits In the first two games of the set against Charleston Southern. The Eagles again broke the 10-hit plateau in the series finale, with Big South Player of the Week Hunter Lipscomb’s RBI single capping a six-run outburst over the final two innings to secure a 7-6 victory over the Buccaneers.

Right-hander Nate Pawelczyk continued his sizzling season in Saturday’s outing, scattering three hits over six shutout innings. The senior fanned seven and walked three on the day, and improved his record to 4-1. That outing came on the heels of Zach Peek’s Friday masterpiece, in which he whiffed nine and surrendered just a hit and a walk in seven shutout innings.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Herald

Winthrop will face The Citadel in a home tilt Wednesday evening, two weeks after securing a 4-1 win against the Bulldogs in Charleston. The Eagles will then hit the road to Farmville, Va., for a three-game series against Longwood.

Women’s tennis continues its Big South success

Despite dropping a 4-3, non-league match to Furman Saturday afternoon, the Eagle women’s tennis team extended its undefeated run Sunday afternoon in Big South play with a 6-1 win over Longwood.

Winthrop (9-4, 5-0 Big South) quickly took the doubles point, taking 6-1 and 6-3 decisions. Thirty-third-ranked doubles pair Lauren Proctor and Megan Kauffman won the clinching match, taking down the Lancers’ Marija Venta and Anika Tylek. The Eagles then took five of the six singles matches, all in straight sets. Alisa Soloveva extended her win streak to 10 matches, defeating Yulia Almiron in a 6-1, 6-0 finish.

The 5-0 conference start marks the third straight year the Eagles have accomplished the feat.

Winthrop hosts Gardner-Webb in a league match at 2 p.m. Wednesday, then hits the road to the Tidewater region of Virginia for a Friday match with Hampton and Saturday outing against Old Dominion.

Men’s tennis posts a split

After a 5-2 victory over Appalachian State Saturday, the Eagles men dropped a 4-3 match Sunday to Longwood. It was Winthrop’s first Big South loss.

Longwood claimed the doubles match, before Winthrop took the first two in singles. The Lancers drew level with another victory. And, with the match tied at three apiece, Longwood’s Marc Casasnovas took a three-set win to secure the win for the Lancers.





Winthrop’s Diego Quiroz extended his singles win streak to nine, following a three-set, tiebreaker decision.

Winthrop (7-6, 2-1 Big South) hits the road to Elon for a Friday afternoon match, before returning home Sunday to face UNC Asheville. That match is slated to begin at 1 p.m.

Track and field opens spring season in style

Winthrop began the outdoor track and field season with a bang, winning 11 events over two days at the UNC Wilmington Invitational.

Alexis Jeffery won the triple jump to begin Saturday’s festivities, quickly followed by Jalen Hodges’ victory in the high jump. Tori Waddington and Dalton Nichols paced throws, with Nichols taking wins in the shot put and discus events. Waddington took the shot put and javelin decisions.

Theo Kahler, Harper Henson, and Colby Thorn were among the additional Eagle winners.

Winthrop next competes in the Winthrop/adidas Invitational, slated for Mar. 21-23 at Belk Track.

Women’s golf takes seventh-place finish in Low Country Intercollegiate

Winthrop recorded two top-15 finishes among its golfers to finish seventh in the 16-school Low Country Intercollegiate tournament. The Eagles finished just two strokes out of the top five.

Senior Chelsea Dantonio finished second in the event, carding a plus-one 145 over the two rounds. Julie Reinertsen finished with a plus-eight 152, which was good for 12th.

The women will next compete at the John Kirk Panther Intercollegiate Mar. 30 through Apr. 2.