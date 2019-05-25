Winthrop overcomes Friday loss to reach Big South baseball title game

Five runs for Campbell in both the first and eighth innings undid Winthrop Friday afternoon in the Big South Conference baseball tournament.

The Eagles’ 13-5 loss forced them into an elimination game Friday night against High Point, where freshman Braxton Foley threw seven strong innings in a 6-2 win over High Point. That win, finished just after midnight, sent Winthrop into Saturday’s winner-takes-all championship game at noon.

Winthrop took 2-of-3 games from the Camels during their regular season series, but Campbell got off to a great start in Friday’s tournament semifinal. Koby Collins and Grant Harris launched back to back home runs in the first inning, as the top seeded team opened a 5-0 advantage.

The Eagles cut into the lead in the third inning, scoring three. Spencer Yankle knocked in a run with a sacrifice fly, Grant English drew a bases loaded walk, and Alex Raines scored on a throwing error by the shortstop.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Winthrop trailed 8-5 headed into the bottom of the eighth when the Camels tacked on five more to kill off the game.

Campbell, which enjoyed a first round bye, got seven extra-base hits and had seven different players knock in runners. The Camels (34-19) have scored 33 runs in two tournament contests.

Raines was 3-for-5 for Winthrop (34-22), but no other Eagle managed more than one hit, and they stranded 11 runners on base for the second time in three tournament games.

High Point beat Radford 6-4 to set up Friday night’s knockout game against the Eagles.

Winthrop’s No. 6, 7 and 8 hitters — Matthew Mulkey, Jake Sullivan and Brandon Fite — all came through with two RBI. Mulkey was 3-for-4 and scored each time he got on base.

And Foley struck out four and walked two in only his fifth start of the season. He allowed seven hits in seven innings, but only two earned runs. Colten Rendon pitched two perfect innings to get his ninth save.