Despite a pair of late Hunter Hale threes, Winthrop basketball falls to TTU, 61-58
Winthrop’s Hunter Hale hit two 3-pointers in the last 11 seconds to give his team a chance — but the Eagles fell short in its third one-possession loss of the season, 61-58, to Tennessee Tech in the Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill on Thursday night.
The Eagles didn’t have much to celebrate with just over nine minutes left in the contest: They were shooting poorly from three and had accumulated 15 turnovers.
And then, freshman guard Russell Jones ignited an 11-0 run that gave Winthrop its first lead since the first half. After being down 44-34, Jones scored seven straight points, including two fast break layups caused by consecutive steals.
He then assisted on the next bucket — a dunk by his freshman counterpart, Chase Claxton — and was in the mix on a Chandler Vaudrin steal and fast break bucket of his own.
Tennessee Tech would earn a lead soon after, but the Eagles clawed back, finally hitting a few jump shots, but it wasn’t enough.
The Eagles (3-3) have yet to win three consecutive games on the season.
