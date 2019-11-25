‘We’re going dancing!’: Winthrop volleyball wins Big South tourney, extends special season

The happy ending all of the garnet-and-gold-clad faithful in Winthrop Coliseum anticipated almost didn’t happen.

The Winthrop volleyball team, undefeated in conference play heading into the weekend, found itself in a potentially match-changing battle with Presbyterian College in the second set of the Big South semifinal on Saturday afternoon, after a dominant, 25-9, victory in the first.

The Blue Hose took back-to-back points after a time out to draw the set level at 22 — and a prolonged rally ensued in the next point. The ball went back and forth for what seemed like minutes.

Then, Big South Player of the Year Siani Yamaguchi proved why she received the award.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Yamaguchi lofted a picture-perfect ball just past the outstretched arms of a diving Presbyterian player and inside the back right corner, earning the kill. Yamaguchi’s coach, Chuck Rey, saw the symbolism of the play and its outcome on his team.

“(The play) is a symbol of the team riding on Siani’s back,” Rey said after his team’s semifinal victory. “(She was the) Player of the Year in the Big South Conference, and she deserves it. I think you saw in that play, among other plays tonight, that she is the one that makes those things happen.”

That play was the first of three straight points that won the set for the Eagles. It helped propel Winthrop to a straight-sets victory — and later in the weekend, so much more.

‘Senior-driven’

The 2019 Winthrop volleyball team isn’t a one-player show. It hasn’t been all season.

The team is loaded with talent, and Rey is quick to compliment every player on his roster.

“We’ve got a great core around her, too,” explained Rey. “Our (middle hitters) have been phenomenal all year. Emily Wunder, our right-side (hitter), is only a sophomore, and has been stepping up, and both our outside (hitters), their blocking and their defense is phenomenal.”

Winthrop’s upperclassmen have also been key in guiding the Eagles to their historic season, a campaign in which the team has lost just one match since early September.

“We all say (our teams are) special, but this one certainly is, because it really is senior-driven,” Rey said. “Hannah Lackey, our libero, she’s the glue that holds everyone together. (Outside hitter) Jace Kleffner, she brings that spark and energy. Sydney Gunter has gotten us here on the right side. She’s an X-factor. She makes a big difference for us, too.”

Lackey, for her part, is deferential, like the rest of her teammates.

“I just have a calm demeanor about myself, and it kind of keeps the rest of the team calm,” stated Lackey about her role on the floor. “They (also) keep me calm.”

And then there’s Rey. The quiet, humble leader was named the Big South Coach of the Year for his team’s efforts. He too, though, is quick to pass out kind words to his assistants, Sherisa Livingston and Becca Acevedo. Rey was once himself a Winthrop assistant from 2009 to 2012, before departing for Miami (Ohio).

In fact, when Rey was presented the award before the semifinal against Presbyterian, Livingston and Acevedo accompanied him to center court.

“I actually have to grab them; they don’t like to be out in the public spotlight,” Rey said with a laugh. “I said (to them), ‘I’m scared to go out there, so you’ve gotta bring me out there.’ They are a huge part of this coaching staff. I really think it should be the Coaching Staff of the Year Award.

“If it wasn’t for them, we wouldn’t be here.”

‘Everyone’s family here’

Nearly 24 hours after that play from Yamaguchi, she earned another title: The Eagles are the 2019 Big South tournament champions, and the program will go to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2006. Yamaguchi was announced as the tournament’s Most Valuable Player. She flashed an excited — but seemingly overwhelmed — smile.

“First of all, I wasn’t expecting it. I thought a lot of my teammates stepped up (in) this tournament, like Kia (Big South All-Conference outside hitter Nikkia Benitez), (middle blocker) Morgan (Bossler), and (middle blocker) Makayla (Doyle),” Yamaguchi said. “That definitely caught me off-guard, because the credit (goes) to them. They did all the work.”

Work. That one word is a key constant for this program, having ascended to the top of the Big South mountain in a short amount of time, and doing so by putting in tireless effort.

“I think that’s what makes this win even more worthwhile, because we started from the bottom, and we (know) how it was to lose, so it feels great to be on top,” exclaimed Yamaguchi with that same smile. “We worked very hard for this title.”

Lackey echoed those sentiments.

“I’m overwhelmed,” Lackey said. “The first year I got here, we didn’t even make the (conference) tournament, so to be Big South champs my senior year … It’s been an amazing ride, and I’m really excited for this program.”

Adding to the elation of the accomplishment, the Eagles closed out the title and a perfect, 14-0, home season in front of a sizable group of fans that turned out to celebrate with their team.

“This is probably one of the biggest turnouts we’ve ever had,” stated Lackey after the championship match. “It felt great to know that the community, and all the other student-athletes and other people were supporting us. It just helped us push even more, because we wanted to do it for our community, too.”

“Most of them have been here since we started,” Yamaguchi said of the turnout. “Everyone’s family here, so I thought that made us even more comfortable on that court.”

Rey got countless hugs, congratulations, and high-fives after the victory, as did his players. One high-five stood out, though: a congratulations from men’s basketball coach Pat Kelsey.

“He and his wife and his family have been to almost all our matches. He brings his men’s basketball team here,” Rey said. “To have the Winthrop athletics community, with Pat kind of leading that … He leads in so many different ways, and there’s so much on his plate. For him to take time out of his day in the middle of the season to come out to our matches, it means a whole lot.

“Our student-athletes feel that. Our administration feels that. We all feel that family. People say that Winthrop is a family, and that’s a lot of the reason why.”

‘A real joy’

For all of the leadership Yamaguchi has offered on the floor, she has helped lead the charge in the classroom, as well. Along with all its other plaudits, the team posted its highest combined grade-point average since 2012. Rey spoke after the championship of Yamaguchi’s Most Valuable Player honor and leadership.

“It’s really heartwarming. (She’s) a kid that works so hard, does all the right things, (and) gets great grades,” gushed Rey. “This team has a cumulative 3.3 GPA, and always earns the All-Academic Team every year, and she’s one of the leaders in that way. She’s a leader in everything she does.”

As much as Rey looks at his players as leaders, they clearly look to him as a guide, as well.

“It’s been really nice (playing for him). He really respects each of us as players and people,” Lackey said. “It’s been a real joy to play for him.”

‘I’m going to Disney World’

Two years of building, both of a program and of relationships. Two years to finally realize what Yamaguchi called the moment of which she had been dreaming since she arrived on campus. All of that time and effort brought Winthrop volleyball to this final point of the championship match, when Wunder’s service return ricocheted off the hands of a Campbell player and struck the floor, and everyone involved with the program rushed the floor to celebrate.

After a weekend in which his team earned him his 40th win as Winthrop’s head coach, when it won all six sets it played on the way to a title, how did Rey feel in that moment?

“Honestly, I’m tired,” Rey said with a laugh and a smile, through a still-hoarse voice. “I am super happy for this program, and super happy for Winthrop … To put a (championship) banner back up here, we’re just super, super happy.

“It’s been very stressful. I’ve never had an undefeated season before,” added Rey. “Every match means so much more, and it gives me great respect for coaches that coach in all different sports, especially in football, where they have to be undefeated in order to make the national championship. There’s a big relief in a lot of ways. We’re super excited to get on the road.”

They’ll soon get on the road. With a 24-4 record, and 14-0 seasons both at home and in Big South play, these Eagles will next go where they’ve not gone since 2006: the NCAA tournament. The Eagles will find out their first-round destination and opponent Sunday, December 1, with first-round play to begin Friday, December 5.

Rey’s club will soon return to the floor to put in even more work. But before they do, they’ll try to let it sink in that their school’s name will be among the 64 called next Sunday.

“It sounds great; it sounds like I’m going to Disney World,” Rey said of the notion of his team heading to the postseason. “Hopefully, we can win a championship and really go to Disney World.”

Lackey shared Rey’s sentiment: “I can’t even bring to words how excited I am for my senior year for us to win the Big South and then go to the tournament this year. I couldn’t ask for anything better.”

Yamaguchi let out a joyous, near-scream when she was reminded of her team’s next destination.

“We’re going dancing!” she exclaimed.

As for the smile she still wore well after her team finished its celebration, Yamaguchi offered her thoughts on when it might fade.

“Possibly never.”