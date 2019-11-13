Live updates: Area high school athletes sign national letters of intent

Kayt Houston of South Pointe signs her letter of intent to play softball at Appalachian State on Wednesday, Nov. 13. Houston is one of many athletes from the area who signed (or who will soon sign) a national letter of intent.

Several area athletes will take up the pen on Nov. 13, the initial signing date for prospective Division I basketball players and prospective Division I and II non-football athletes.

A running list of the athletes The Herald knows about is below. This is a developing story.

The Herald has reached out to the area schools’ athletic directors to get the names of the athletes who are signing NLIs. Is an athlete missing? Please email sports@heraldonline.com.

South Pointe hosts two signees

Kayt Houston, a South Pointe softball player, signed her letter of intent to play at Appalachian State at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Houston has been the team’s offensive MVP three years running since 2017 and has a high school career batting average of .577.

“It’s like a second home up there,” Houston said. “We used to travel up there for vacation all the time, and it’s like a second home so there’s nothing scary or new or anything like that.”

Houston said she aspires to be a special education teacher, a field of study that App State is known for.

“If I wanted to play softball, they have to have my major,” Houston said. “So we had to figure that out really early.”

South Pointe’s Zoe Kennedy also signed on Wednesday, committing to the University of Bridgeport where she’ll play soccer. In 2019, Kennedy scored 19 goals and assisted six, earning Region 3-4A player of the year honors.

“(Bridgeport) has a really good soccer team; it just won the NCAA Division II championship last year,” Kennedy said of her choice school. “They also have a very rigorous industrial design program, which is what I’m going to be interested in studying.”

She continued with a smile: “I’m so excited. I went to visit them about a month ago, and it just reassured me that it was the right place to go.”

Other news:

Nation Ford and Clover will each have 10 athletes sign on Wednesday.

Great Falls basketball player and Winthrop commit Kelton Talford will sign Thursday, per athletic director Jimmy Duncan.

Fort Mill will have its signing day on Thursday, when it’ll have athletes from across sports sign.

Mac Banks contributed reporting.