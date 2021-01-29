Disastrous defeat: Winthrop’s 21-game winning streak ends in loss to UNC Asheville

Winthrop’s Josh Corbin looks for an opening around Asheville’s L.J. Thorpe Friday at the Winthrop Coliseum. tkimball@heraldonline.com

UNC Asheville defeated Winthrop in the teams’ second matchup in as many days, 57-55 — ending a winning streak that may never be achieved by the Winthrop basketball program again.

Before Friday, Winthrop hadn’t lost in 21 games and was one of five undefeated teams in the country. The Eagles had already achieved their best start in program history and Big South Conference history, but sustaining the streak gave Winthrop a chance to climb in the AP Top 25 and maybe — maybe — a chance to earn an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history.

The game was ultimately decided in its final seconds: Winthrop forced a shot clock violation trailing 57-54 with just over nine seconds remaining. After two timeouts, UNC Asheville elected to foul Russell Jones Jr. He made the first, missed the second, but a Winthrop offensive rebound kept the team in it.

Jamal King, was sent to the free-throw line, missed the first of two — which all but threw away Winthrop’s chances of salvaging the ugliest game it had played all year.

At the final buzzer, UNC Asheville’s players stormed the court.

“It hurts,” Winthrop point guard Chandler Vaudrin told reporters after the game. “Our heads aren’t down, though. We’re not that kind of team. You could see as they reacted: Every team that we play, this is their Super Bowl. This is the game they have to win. They circle it three times on the schedule. And that’s just not us.

“So, yeah, it’s tough. There’s a little stomach ache, don’t feel too great. Probably won’t eat my food tonight, but I’m excited to get some recovery, some rest, and I just love these guys. We’re going to be OK.”

Vaudrin was then asked what he made of the end of such a vaunted streak and the prospects of his team fading from the nation’s eye after a two-point loss.

He responded resolutely: “Don’t care. Don’t care at all. Truthfully, we know how good we are. If you know basketball, everyone loses. It is what it is. It’s the regular season. Did we want to lose? Absolutely not. But we don’t care about who likes us this day or who doesn’t like us this day. All that matters is the 25 strong that we have in our locker room.”

What happened?

It wasn’t that the Eagles lost their rhythm in Rock Hill on Friday night — it’s that they never really had any. Winthrop made three of its first four attempts from the field but then went on to shoot 11-for-39 (28%) for the rest of the first half.

And in the second? Winthrop’s only real offense came after its first missed shot. It didn’t matter if it came from a Josh Corbin 35-foot contested heave or a Vaudrin uncontested layup: The first shot wasn’t going in. The team collected 26 offensive rebounds to give it some life, but it wasn’t enough.

The ball stuck on offense: Vaudrin, Winthrop’s 6-7 point guard and America’s triple-double leader, was made uncomfortable by UNC Asheville’s full-court press and often resorted to backing down his smaller defender from the 3-point line. DJ Burns, the biggest guy in the gym, didn’t play well in the first half and only played the first three minutes of the second.

Winthrop’s 55 total points is the least the team has scored this season.

