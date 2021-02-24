Winthrop won’t leave Rock Hill for Big South tournament. Find bracket, schedule here

This article will be updated throughout the Big South Conference tournament. Check back for the latest Big South and Winthrop basketball news.

Three games separate Winthrop from a second-straight NCAA Tournament berth.

The Winthrop men’s basketball team (20-1, 17-1 Big South) clinched the top seed in the Big South Conference tournament last week, which means that it won’t need to travel outside of Rock Hill in its quest for the 2020-21 Big South crown.

The Eagles play the winner of High Point (No. 8 seed) and USC Upstate (No. 9) on March 1 at 6 p.m. The game can be streamed live on ESPN3.

Although no Winthrop ticketing policy has been made official yet, a school spokesperson told The Herald, there’s reason to believe a limited number of fans would be allowed inside the Winthrop Coliseum on Monday: The school announced that it was planning to permit a limited number of fans into the Eagles’ games Feb. 23-24 — which would’ve been Winthrop’s last two regular season games before they were canceled.

The Eagles won the Big South conference tournament in 2020. They also won it in 2017, which marks the last time they’ve been to the NCAA Tournament.

View the Big South tournament bracket and schedule below.

Big South tournament bracket

View and interact with the bracket below. Game times are subject to change.

Big South tournament schedule/running results

First round (Saturday, Feb. 27; stream on ESPN3)

No. 9 USC Upstate (5-17, 5-11 Big South) at No. 8 High Point (8-14, 6-11 Big South)

No. 7 Hampton (10-13, 9-9 Big South) at No. 10 Presbyterian College (7-14, 5-12 Big South)

Quarterfinals (Monday, March 1; stream on ESPN3)

No. 8/No.9 at No. 1 Winthrop (20-1, 17-1 Big South), 6 p.m.

No. 4 UNC Asheville (10-9, 9-5 Big South) at No. 5 Longwood (11-15, 10-10 Big South), 7 p.m.

No. 7/No. 10 at No. 2 Radford (14-11, 12-6 Big South), 6 p.m.

No. 6 Gardner-Webb (11-14, 10-10 Big South) at No. 3 Campbell (15-9, 11-6 Big South)

Semifinals (Thursday, March 4; stream on ESPN+)

TBD at TBD, 6 p.m.

TBD at TBD, 7 p.m.

Championship (Sunday, March 7; ESPN)

TBD at TBD, 12 p.m.