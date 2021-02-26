The All-Big South basketball awards are in. Winthrop’s PG and coach rose to the top

The leaders behind Winthrop basketball’s magical season have earned some due recognition.

Chandler Vaudrin, point guard of the Winthrop men’s basketball team (20-1, 17-1 Big South), was voted the Big South’s Player of the Year, per a release from the conference on Friday afternoon. He is joined by Winthrop’s Pat Kelsey, who won conference Coach of the Year for the first time in his near-decade-long tenure in Rock Hill.

Vaudrin is the first player from Winthrop since Xavier Cook in 2017-18 to win this award. The 6-7 lefty and matchup nightmare ranks seventh nationally with 6.7 assists per game. He’s also third in the conference in rebounds per game (6.8) and 12th in points per game (12.3), and he’s only the second player ever in Big South history to notch two triple-doubles in a season, per the news release.

He finished with 11 first-placed votes from the league’s head coaches and media panel.

Kelsey — similarly and, well, obviously — had a clear hand in Winthrop’s special run this year: The Cincinnati native helped Winthrop to its first outright conference title since the 2006-07 season and ushered in a flurry of “bests.” There was the best start in Winthrop history, then best start in Big South history, then, in the end, the most league victories in conference history (17).

Kelsey received 14-first place votes, just ahead of Radford’s Mike Jones and Campbell’s Kevin McGeehan.

Other Eagles who made a splash: Chase Claxton finished second in Defensive Player of the Year voting, and Charles Falden and DJ Burns earned all-conference honorable mentions.

Winthrop will be the top seed in the conference tournament, which begins this weekend.

Coach Pat Kelsey gives instruction in second half play as Winthrop takes on Longwood in Big South conference men’s basketball at Winthrop Coliseum on Thursday, January 14, 2021 in Rock Hill, South Carolina. Jeff Sochko Special to The Herald







View All-Big South teams, individual awards here

First-Team All-Conference

Chandler Vaudrin, G, R-Sr., Winthrop

Davion Warren, G/F, Sr., Hampton

Phlandrous Fleming Jr., G/F, Sr., Charleston Southern

John-Michael Wright, G, Soph., High Point

Jaheam Cornwall, G, Sr., Gardner-Webb

Second-Team All-Conference

Cedric Henderson Jr., F, Jr., Campbell

Tajion Jones, G, R-Jr., UNC Asheville

Juan Munoz, G, R-Jr., Longwood

Rayshon Harrison, G, Fr., Presbyterian College

Jordan Whitfield, G, Sr., Campbell

Honorable Mention All-Conference

DJ Burns Jr., C, R-Soph., Winthrop

Tommy Bruner, G, Soph., USC Upstate

LJ Thorpe, G, R-Jr., UNC Asheville

Russell Dean, G, Soph., Hampton

Charles Falden, G, Sr., Winthrop

All-Freshman Team

Rayshon Harrison, G, Presbyterian College

Fah’Mir Ali, G, Radford

Justin Hill, G, Longwood

D’Maurian Williams, F, Gardner-Webb

Ahmil Flowers, G, High Point

All-Academic Team

Austin McCullough, G, Sr., Campbell

Kareem Reid, F, Soph., Gardner-Webb

Emmanuel Izunabor, C, Soph., High Point

DeShaun Wade, G, Jr., Longwood

Owen McCormack, F, Soph., Presbyterian College

Jordan Hemphill, G, Jr., Radford

Coty Jude, F, Jr., UNC Asheville

Nevin Zink, C, Jr., USC Upstate

Kyle Zunic, G, Sr., Winthrop

Player of the Year

Chandler Vaudrin, G, R-Sr., Winthrop

Freshman of the Year

Rayshon Harrison, G, Presbyterian College

Defensive Player of the Year

Phlandrous Fleming Jr., G/F, Sr., Charleston Southern

Coach of the Year

Pat Kelsey, Winthrop

Scholar-Athlete of the Year

Nevin Zink, C, Jr., USC Upstate