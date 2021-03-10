Winthrop University

Winthrop gets a payday with an NCAA 12 seed or better. What the projections say

Early projections say Winthrop has a legitimate shot at a substantial payday.

The Winthrop men’s basketball team, which won the Big South tournament championship this past weekend, will be awarded $75,000 from the Big South Conference if it is announced as a 12 seed or better on Sunday. This is part of the conference’s Basketball Incentive Plan, one established a few years ago in part because, as Big South commissioner Kyle Kallander told The Herald earlier this week, “the recognition that you get for winning the Big South Conference championship and going to the NCAAs is almost incalculable.”

Per BracketMatrix.com, a website that aggregates and averages 133 bracket seeding projections made by professional bracketologists (including ESPN’s Joe Lunardi), Winthrop’s cumulative average seed is 12.33 as of Tuesday morning.

Specifically, Winthrop is predicted ...

Checking in on bracketologists of note:

Winthrop projection seedings subject to change

Winthrop is among several elite mid-major teams vying for a 12 seed.

This seed, after all, is widely viewed as the most fertile starting point for a Cinderella run: A 12-5 upset has occurred 50 times over the last 40 years, and if a 12 seed makes it out of the first round, they’ll avoid playing a 1, 2 or 3 seed in the second for a shot at a Sweet 16 appearance.

As of Tuesday morning, the Eagles are one of only six teams to clinch automatic bids to the NCAA tournament. And that means a lot can still change.

Prospective NCAA tournament teams can move up and down depending on how they finish in their respective conference tournaments.

For instance, Western Kentucky has a cumulative average seed of 12.27 (just ahead of Winthrop). If the Hilltoppers don’t take home the Conference USA tournament crown, they’ll likely either drop in their seeding or be outright replaced in the tournament by the conference’s automatic qualifier, who will likely inherit a 14-16 seed.

A similar set of circumstances apply to Wichita State of the American Conference, Toledo of the MAC, UC Santa Barbara of the Big West, or Colgate of the Patriot — all of which are projected in that 11-to-13 seed range: A bad showing at their conference tournaments can only mean Winthrop’s gain.

Winthrop’s NCAA tournament resume

The Eagles have now earned 12 NCAA tournament bids in their history, including one last year that didn’t result in an NCAA tournament appearance because of COVID.

Of the team’s 10 previous appearances, they’ve been seeded as an 11 seed once (which resulted in the team’s first and only NCAA tournament win), a 13 seed twice, a 14 seed twice, a 15 seed once and a 16 seed four times.

This year, the Eagles claimed the best start in Winthrop and Big South histories and only lost once all season — a two-point defeat to UNC Asheville. They’re led by Big South Player of the Year Chandler Vaudrin and conference Coach of the Year Pat Kelsey.

When is the NCAA Selection show?

Winthrop will learn its NCAA tournament opponent when the 2021 bracket is revealed at 6 p.m. Sunday, March 14 on CBS.

Related stories from Rock Hill Herald
Profile Image of Alex Zietlow
Alex Zietlow
Alex Zietlow writes about sports and the ways in which they intersect with life in York, Chester and Lancaster counties for The Herald, where he has been an editor and reporter since August 2019. Zietlow has won three S.C. Press Association awards in his young career, including a First Place in Sports Feature Writing. He graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill in May 2019 and was a summer sports intern for The News & Observer in Raleigh, N.C., prior to coming to Rock Hill.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service