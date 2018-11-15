HS roundup: volleyball all-region, all-state announced, and local hoopers recognized

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Coaches release preseason top 10 The South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association has released its preseason poll for all classifications, and five local teams are included.



Nation Ford is second in 5A, while Rock Hill is eighth. Chester was chosen fourth in 3A, while Lewisville was picked eighth in 2A, and Great Falls was selected second in 1A.



5A - 1. Dorman, 2. Nation Ford, 3. Blythewood, 4. Sumter, 5. Westside, 6. Berkeley, 7. Riverside, 8. Rock Hill, 9. River Bluff, 10. Irmo. 4A - 1. Ridge View, 2. Wilson, 3. Westwood, 4. Lakewood, 5. Travelers Rest, 6. Greenville, 7. Hartsville, 8. A. C. Flora, 9. Darlington, 10. Wren. 3A - 1. Ridgeland-Hardeeville, 2. Southside, 3. Keenan, 4. Chester, 5. Wade Hampton (Hampton), 6. Newberry, 7. Manning, 8. Bishop England, 9. Union County, 10. Edisto. 2A - 1. Gray Collegiate, 2. Carvers Bay, 3. Christ Church, 4. Greenville Tech, 5. Lee Central, 6. Silver Bluff, 7. Oceanside Collegiate, 8. Lewisville, 9. North Charleston, 10. Calhoun County. 1A - 1. Hemingway, 2. Great Falls, 3. High Point Academy, 4. Ridge Spring-Monetta, 5. Hunter-Kinard-Tyler, 6. Williston-Elko, 7. Bethune- Bowman, 8. Creek Bridge, 9. Low Country Leadership, 10. Timmonsville. Coaches association names top five senior boys The South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association has picked its top five senior boys in all classes and Zeb Graham of Nation Ford was included in the elite group. 5A - Zeb Graham (Nation Ford), Ta’Lon Cooper (Dorman), Ishan White, (Berkley), Tray Carson (Westside), Sean Jenkins (Spartanburg). 4A - Derrick Sinkler (A. C. Flora), Allen Williamson (Wilson), Norman Nowell (Richland Northeast), Juwan Perdue (Lakewood), Walyn Napper (Ridge View). 3A - R. J. Campbell (Southside), Rashameel Butler (Ridgeland-Hardeeville), Jamarious Jones (Strom Thurmond), Darius Williams (Manning), Dez Tate (Chesnee). 2A - Trey Smith (Landrum), Matthew Kormylo (Southside Christian), Shane McCravy (Oceanside Collegiate), Stephon Greene (Carvers Bay), Markell Portee (North Central). 1A- Darius Taylor (Hemingway), Marlow Gilmore (Hunter-Kinard-Tyler), Jerry Tyler (Ridge Spring-Monetta), Desmond Murray (Williston- Elko), Rasheim Lyde (Timmonsville). GIRLS‘ BASKETBALL Coaches association announces preseason top 10 polls The South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association has revealed its preseason top 10 polls in all classifications and a pair of local teams are on the list. Clover was selected 10th in 5A, while South Pointe was picked fourth in 4A. 5A - 1. Spring Valley, 2. Goose Creek, 3. Dorman, 4. Wade Hampton (Greenville), 5. Sumter, 6. Fort Dorchester, 7. Byrnes, 8. T. L. Hanna, 9. Woodmont, 10. Clover. 4A - 1. North Augusta, 2. Westwood, 3. Wilson, 4. South Pointe, 5. Myrtle Beach, 6. Lower Richland, 7. Wren, 8. Orangeburg-Wilkinson, 9. Greenville, 10. Darlington. 3A - 1. Newberry, 2. Ridgeland-Hardeeville, 3. Swansea, 4. Seneca, 5. Bishop England, 6. Pendleton, 7. Dillon, 8. Emerald, 9. Battery Creek, 10. Strom Thurmond. 2A - 1. Mullins, 2. Christ Church, 3. Woodland, 4. Landrum, 5. Batesburg-Leesville, 6. Burke, 7. Saluda, 8. Lee Central, 9. Andrew Jackson, 10. Barnwell. 1A - 1. Scott’s Branch, 2. Timmonsville, 3. McCormick, 4. High Point Academy, 5. Lake View, 6. Blackville-Hilda, 7. Estill, 8. Green Sea-Floyds, 9. Lamar, 10. Ridge Spring-Monetta. Coaches tab top players in each class The South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association has announced its top players in each classification for the upcoming campaign, and two local standouts are on the select list. South Pointe’s Sierra McCullough and Amber Bass of Lewisville were chosen for the honor. 5A - Olivia Thompson (Lexington), Xan Rowland (Woodmont), Jasmine Stanley (Goose Creek), Ashley Williamson (Spring Valley), Kiara Cain (Sumter). 4A - Sierra McCullough (South Pointe), McKinley Brooks-Sumpter (A. C. Flora), Brandi Rivers (Orangeburg-Wilkinson), Asia Smith (Myrtle Beach), Maliyah Lockett (Westwood). 3A - Zacharia Epps (Newberry), Katie Brooks (Bishop England), Jonelle Brown (Strom Thurmond), Mikala McDaniel (Powdersville), Treasure Lone (West Oak). 2A - Amber Bass (Lewisville), Jayla Evans (Timberland), Shadea Kelly (Burke), Lindsey Hardin (Landrum), Kali Tomlin (North Central). 1A - Jalinda Johnson (Green Sea-Floyds), LaQuan Coe (Lamar), Marlayna Singleton (Blackville-Hilda), T’Laysha Creswell (McCormick).

VOLLEYBALL

Four area players selected for volleyball all-state teams

A quartet of standout performers from this past season’s volleyball campaign have been tabbed for All-State honors.

Sophie Fischer of Nation Ford was named to the 5A All-State team. Joining her on that prestigious unit was Maylen Mitrovich of Rock Hill. Baylee Vought and Emily Alanis, both from Indian Land, was chosen for 3A All-State team.

Region 3-5A announces all-region team

The All-Region team for Region 3-5A was announced over the weekend.

Sophie Fischer of Nation Ford was tabbed as the region Player of the Year. She was one of the leaders in Nation Ford’s march to the state championship, which was capped off with an impressive 3-0 win over Wando this past Saturday.

Joining her on the select team were three of her teammates. Emily Lammers, Camryn McDonagh, and Hannah Neff were also chosen for the twelve-member group.

Maylen Mitrovich, Erin O’Rourke, and Jada Rouse of Rock Hill were also picked for the elite team. Joining them are a trio of players from Fort Mill. Lauren Ambrose, Julianna Crane, and Grayson Smith were selected from Fort Mill for the honor. Anna Lucy Black of Northwestern and Clover’s Ann Frisk rounded out the team.

Nation Ford head coach Carrie Christian was tabbed as the Coach of the Year in the region.

Four Warriors earn postseason honors

Four members of the Indian Land team were recognized recently for their outstanding contributions during the just completed season.

Indian Land won the Region 4-3A title and advanced two rounds in the playoffs before losing.

Baylee Vought, a sophomore, was named as the region Player of the Year. She was joined on the All-Region team by three of her teammates. Senior Emily Alanis, senior Kayleh Cranor, and junior Katie Beachum were also selected to the team.

Players and coaches named for North-South match

Four local standouts and a veteran coach have been picked to compete in the North-South volleyball match.

Rock Hill head coach Cindy Elder was tabbed to head up the North 4-5A team in the annual contest.

Two players were selected for the 4A-5A team. Camryn McDonagh of Nation Ford and Karina Petrovich of South Pointe were chosen to play in the match.

Two other local players were tabbed for the 1A-2A-3A North All-Star team. Kaylah Cranor and Emily Alanis, both from Indian Land, will play in the elite event.

The two North-South matches will unfold on Saturday, November 17 at Erskine College in Due West.

The 1A-2A-3A match will begin at 9 a.m. with the 4A-5A match set for 11 a.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Mike Moore Shrine Bowl run team announced

The 42-member team that will run the game ball for this year’s Shrine Bowl has been revealed, and a pair of area cross country runners are included. The team features the top senior runners in South Carolina.

Dane Dobleske and Molly Passmore, both of Fort Mill, were selected for the prestigious unit. The team will run the game ball from Greenville, where the Shriner’s Hospital is located, to the games’ location at Wofford’s Gibbs Stadium in Spartanburg.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

GIbbons named to North-South match

Rebecca Gibbons of Northwestern has been selected to play in the North-South tennis match.

Gibbons was one of six players chosen for the North All-Star team, which will face the South All-Stars on Saturday, November 17th at Myrtle Beach High School.